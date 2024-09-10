Dr. Adam Gropper, Board-Certified Diagnostic & Interventional Radiologist Opens New Office in Broward County, Florida

Dr. Adam Gropper, Board-Certified Diagnostic & Interventional Radiologist and owner of Vivid Vascular and Prostate Specialists of Miami in Miami-Dade County, Announces the Opening of Fox Vein & Laser Experts.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Adam Gropper and his team are thrilled to announce the opening of their new office in Broward! This new location, Fox Vein & Laser Experts, joins the Vivid Vascular Family and represents their ongoing commitment to providing exceptional vascular care and innovative treatments to the community.

Dr. Gropper and his dedicated team are excited to bring their expertise to Broward, offering a full range of services, including:

Comprehensive vascular screenings

Advanced minimally invasive procedures including prostate embolization, hemorrhoid embolization and uterine fibroid embolization

Personalized treatment plans designed to ensure the best outcomes for patients

The new office is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and facilities, allowing Dr. Gropper and his team to deliver the highest standard of care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. Whether you need a routine check-up or specialized treatment, they will provide the expert care you deserve.

"I'm grateful to our patients and community for their continued trust and support," Dr. Gropper said. "We look forward to serving the Broward community and making a positive impact on our patients' vascular health. We welcome everyone to come visit us at our new location and experience the exceptional care that our team is known for!"

For more information, call 954-627-1045

About Vivid Vascular

Vivid Vascular is the creation of Dr. Adam Gropper, MD, a board-certified Diagnostic & Interventional Radiologist, bringing a unique blend of medical expertise and technological innovation to his practice. Dr. Gropper's experience as a physician shaped his commitment to provide a high level of care and personal interaction with his patients. "One of the real challenges in medicine in the current day is finding medical practices where the physicians are fully engaged with spending enough time with their patients," according to Dr. Gropper. "At my office, that is the way we want to practice". Equipped with a state-of-the-art cath lab, Vivid Vascular offers highly effective and low risk treatments for many conditions including women's and men's health such as uterine fibroids, prostate, hemorrhoids, knee arthritis and many others.

After earning his M.D. from Emory University, Dr. Gropper completed his residency and fellowship training in Vascular & Interventional Radiology. He has been serving the Florida community since 1999, previously holding positions as an Associate Professor at FIU Medical School, Radiology Chief at North Shore Medical Center, Jackson South Community Hospital and Hollywood Medical Center, and Chief of Radiology at Jackson North Medical Center for over a decade.

Media Contact

Dr. Adam Gropper, Vivid Vascular, 1 305-504-8667, [email protected]

SOURCE Vivid Vascular