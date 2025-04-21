Dr. Ajit Parhi, Chief Scientific Officer of TAXIS Pharmaceuticals, Invited to Speak at Multidrug Efflux System Gordon Research Conference

"This invitation is not only a tremendous privilege, but also a strong validation of the promise and excitement surrounding our science." -- Ajit Parhi, Chief Scientific Officer Post this

Dr. Parhi will address Novel Transporter Pharmacology Approaches and Clinical Insights related to the company's EPI biotechnology. EPIs introduce a new class of drugs designed to combat Gram-negative multidrug-resistant (MDR) pathogens. Bacterial efflux pumps act like bilge pumps, flushing antibiotics out of the bacterial cell, and are responsible for antibiotic resistance in many gram-negative strains. By blocking the mechanisms that bacterial cells use to expel antibiotics, EPIs can revitalize the efficacy of antibiotics like Levofloxacin.

TAXIS' investigational EPIs are drugs designed to combat gram-negative multidrug-resistant (MDR) pathogens, and while EPIs have long been explored in anti-cancer indications, no EPIs have ever been approved in the antibiotic space. By blocking the mechanisms that bacterial cells use to expel antibiotics, EPIs can revitalize the efficacy of antibiotics, many of which have lost effectiveness or now require significantly higher doses to provide any therapeutic benefit.

TAXIS' TXA14007 class of EPIs significantly enhanced the effectiveness of levofloxacin and other antibiotics against a wide range of drug-resistant P. aeruginosa strains found in clinical settings. Preclinical data on TXA14007 shows no signs of inherent toxicity and finds that it is effective in improving the action of levofloxacin in animal efficacy models.

"I am deeply honored to be invited to present at the prestigious Gordon Research Conference," said Dr. Parhi. "This invitation is not only a tremendous privilege, but also a strong validation of the promise and excitement surrounding our science. It reflects the dedication of our team and the impact of our work to advance solutions in the fight against antimicrobial resistance—a global threat that demands urgent attention."

As CSO of TAXIS Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Parhi brings more than 25 years of experience in the fields of organic chemistry, synthetic methodologies, natural product synthesis, medicinal chemistry, and drug discovery. Since the founding of TAXIS, he has served as the Chief Medicinal Chemist and has led the company's discovery research efforts since 2018. Currently, as the Chief Scientific Officer, he oversees all drug discovery programs. Dr. Parhi earned his PhD from the City University of New York and completed his postdoctoral research at the University of Pennsylvania.

About TAXIS Pharmaceuticals

TAXIS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage company developing new classes of anti-resistance therapies to treat life-threatening, multidrug-resistant bacterial infections. Our investigational drug candidates – including efflux pump inhibitors, dihydrofolate reductase inhibitors, and FtsZ inhibitors – aim to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR). TAXIS' investigational therapies currently target several different bacterial pathogens, many of which are on the WHO Priority Pathogen List. Our mission is to reduce and potentially eliminate the threat of current and emergent antimicrobial resistant bacteria across a wide range of infectious diseases and save lives. To learn more, visit: https://taxispharma.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors and stakeholders should be aware that this press release contains forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels or activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The use of words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "future", "potential" or "continue", and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements.

For example, all statements we make regarding (i) the initiation, timing, cost, progress and results of our preclinical and clinical studies and our research and development programs, (ii) our ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical studies, (iii) the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, (iv) our ability to develop, manufacture and commercialize our product candidates and to improve the manufacturing process, (v) the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates, (vi) the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates and our ability to serve those markets, and (vii) our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates, are forward looking.

All forward-looking statements are based on current estimates, assumptions and expectations by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. This press release is not, and nothing in it should be construed as, an offer, invitation or recommendation in respect of our securities, or an offer, invitation or recommendation to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of our securities in any jurisdiction. Neither this press release nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. This press release is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any investor.

Media Contact

Jennifer Ringler, TAXIS Pharmaceuticals, 1 973-647-5004, [email protected], https://taxispharma.com/

SOURCE TAXIS Pharmaceuticals