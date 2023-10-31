Dr. Alan Stern Becomes Solstar Space Advisor as he Prepares for Virgin Galactic Research Spaceflight Scheduled for November 2, 2023

"Solstar's communications solutions offer important new capabilities for suborbital research and education missions of the future, which is exciting." Dr. Alan Stern Post this

Dr. Stern's first Virgin Galactic spaceflight will be a training and preparation flight for a subsequent flight, which may occur as soon as 2024, where he will be a NASA-selected researcher. The first mission will be used as training for Dr. Stern as he becomes familiar with Virgin Galactic spaceflight operations and the crew cabin, while also mitigating overview affect distractions for the planned 2024 research flight. He will also conduct preliminary research for wearability of a biomedical harness and use of a foam mockup of a camera he will later use for NASA astronomical research. During the later NASA research flight, Stern will again wear the biomedical harness with a cuff and data recorder that will track his vitals throughout the mission. He will also take images to determine the image quality and sensitivity that can be achieved through the vehicle's windows.

"I have had the opportunity to work with Dr. Stern for over a decade. His broad space experience and background as a world-class planetary scientist is valuable experience that will support Solstar's mission to develop and deploy Space WiFi in LEO orbit, cislunar space, and on the lunar surface. His upcoming missions onboard VSS Unity are an example of the type of spaceflight missions Solstar plans to support with its Space WiFi in the future. The under development Space WiFi and narrowband Deke and broadband Slayton Space Communicators could be used to capture and provide real time feeds of biomedical data for medical and research professionals on Earth," says Brian Barnett, Founder and CEO, Solstar Space.

ABOUT SOLSTAR SPACE

Solstar Space is the leading commercial space-based connectivity company pioneering the use of persistent communications services for all types of on-orbit assets including satellites, space stations, launch vehicles, and more. We provide an internet connection between spacecraft and Earth-based payload managers, satellite operators, and enable communications for crewed missions in sub-orbit, LEO, and cis-lunar and lunar surface operations.

Our fast, reliable services, space-tested routers, WiFi access points and hotspots, and space-based satellite data relays are being developed to deliver on-orbit connectivity and are supported by 24/7 customer care. These devices are installed on satellites and spacecraft prior to launch to keep crew, spacecraft, and Earth-based satellite operations teams connected. Visit https://www.solstarspace.com.

