Dr. Alexander J. Hatsis, MD, Joins SightMD, Expanding Expertise in Comprehensive Ophthalmology, Cornea, and LASIK

"I'm honored to return to SightMD in a new role as a physician," said Dr. Hatsis. "This is where I began my journey in ophthalmology, and I'm excited to give back to the community by providing advanced care in a place that helped shape my career."

At the completion of his fellowship, Dr. Hatsis was recognized with the Jason Horowitz Fellow of the Year Award, acknowledging his dedication to education and mentorship.

Prior to his residency, Dr. Hatsis expanded his clinical and research experience through volunteer roles at SightMD as an Ophthalmic Technician and at Wills Eye Hospital as a Research Volunteer. His commitment to advancing the field of ophthalmology is reflected in multiple peer-reviewed publications and national presentations, with research interests in ocular pathology, corneal surgery, and systemic diseases impacting the eye.

Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Hatsis is deeply involved in community outreach. He mentors LGBTQ+ youth through Live Out Loud and contributes to scholarship selection committees. His dedication to global health has taken him abroad with the ILAC Medical Missions, delivering critical eye care to underserved populations.

Dr. Hatsis will be seeing patients at SightMD locations in Manhasset and Rockville Centre.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.SightMD.com or call 1-855-295-4144.

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or [email protected]

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 100 doctors through the convenience of 38 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com.

