Dr. Alexander Rivkin Selected to Present at the 2024 AMWC Americas Conference

At his clinic, RIVKIN Aesthetics, in Los Angeles, CA, Dr. Rivkin creates subtle facial transformations and is a true pioneer in the world of aesthetic surgery with top credentials and a superior level of education.
LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recently, Dr. Alexander Rivkin showcased his groundbreaking non-surgical techniques at the prestigious AMWC Americas conference that took place February 22-24, 2024, in Miami, Florida. With a scientific program guided by the Aesthetic Multispecialty Society (AMS), AMWC Americas 2024 featured multidisciplinary aesthetic and anti-aging medicine presentations designed to promote high-level continuing education, inspire new ideas, and celebrate the sharing of expertise. During the conference, Dr. Rivkin captivated audiences with live demonstrations of his innovative non-surgical nose job and jawline filler injections. Attendees witnessed firsthand the precision and artistry behind his revolutionary methods. Dr. Rivkin's techniques are truly incredible, as he has the unique ability and skill to reshape facial features with minimal downtime and discomfort.
As a testament to his expertise, Dr. Rivkin has received global recognition for his pioneering non-surgical rhinoplasty techniques and frequently trains practitioners from all over the world on optimizing advanced injection techniques and serves as a lead investigator on many FDA and NIH clinical trials. He has dedicated years to refining his methods, ensuring optimal patient safety and satisfaction. Dr. Rivkin's presence at AMWC Americas solidified his position as a leader and innovator in the aesthetics industry. His groundbreaking techniques continue to inspire and empower fellow practitioners, transforming the lives of patients worldwide.
"It was an honor to share my expertise with fellow practitioners at this event. I believe in the power of non-surgical interventions to empower individuals with transformative aesthetic enhancements," says Dr. Alexander Rivkin.
More about Dr. Alexander Rivkin:
Dr. Rivkin received his undergraduate degree from Columbia University, medical degree from the Yale University School of Medicine and completed his residency in Otolaryngology/ Head and Neck Surgery at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine. Dr. Rivkin divides his time between patient care, clinical research, physician education, media appearances and lecturing throughout the world. At his practice, RIVKIN Aesthetics, Dr. Alexander Rivkin has focused on developing and perfecting non-invasive, non-ablative cosmetic treatments. He provides expertise in creating undetectable subtle facial transformations and is a true expert in the world of aesthetic surgery with excellent credentials and a superior level of training. RIVKIN Aesthetics is located at 435 N Roxbury Dr #100 in Beverly Hills and 11645 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 800 in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.westsideaesthetics.com or call 310-443-5273.
