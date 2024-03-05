Dr. Alexander Rivkin Selected to Present at the 2024 AMWC Americas Conference

At his clinic, RIVKIN Aesthetics, in Los Angeles, CA, Dr. Rivkin creates subtle facial transformations and is a true pioneer in the world of aesthetic surgery with top credentials and a superior level of education.

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recently, Dr. Alexander Rivkin showcased his groundbreaking non-surgical techniques at the prestigious AMWC Americas conference that took place February 22-24, 2024, in Miami, Florida. With a scientific program guided by the Aesthetic Multispecialty Society (AMS), AMWC Americas 2024 featured multidisciplinary aesthetic and anti-aging medicine presentations designed to promote high-level continuing education, inspire new ideas, and celebrate the sharing of expertise. During the conference, Dr. Rivkin captivated audiences with live demonstrations of his innovative non-surgical nose job and jawline filler injections. Attendees witnessed firsthand the precision and artistry behind his revolutionary methods. Dr. Rivkin's techniques are truly incredible, as he has the unique ability and skill to reshape facial features with minimal downtime and discomfort.