Dr. Ali Afshar Opens New Urology Practice in Beverly Hills, Providing Advanced Men's and Prostate Health Care

Dr. Afshar earned his medical degree from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine and completed his residency in urology and an internship in general surgery at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. He further honed his skills through a fellowship in advanced robotics, laparoscopy, urologic oncology, and endourology at the University of Southern California. With specialized training under some of the world's leading surgeons, Dr. Afshar is well-versed in complex surgical techniques, including radical prostatectomy, nephrectomy, and advanced management of complex kidney stones. Additionally, Dr. Afshar is at the forefront of treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and Prostate cancer, offering innovative solutions such as Aquablation, Optilume, iTind, Rezum, Focal One HIFU, Tulsa Pro, and Nanoknife.

In addition to his practice, Dr. Afshar serves as an attending urologist at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, where he actively contributes to the development of the next generation of urologists through mentorship and teaching.

"Opening my own practice in Beverly Hills allows me to continue offering the high level of personalized care that my patients deserve," said Dr. Afshar. "My mission is to provide comprehensive, compassionate care tailored to each patient's unique needs, utilizing the latest advancements in urology to achieve the best outcomes."

Dr. Afshar's new practice, Dr. Ali Afshar, M.D. Men's and Prostate Health provides a welcoming environment where patients can receive leading-edge care for a wide range of urological conditions. The practice is currently accepting Medicare and will soon accept other insurance plans.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.losangelesurology.com or call (310) 421-1284.

Dr. Ali Afshar, M.D. Men's and Prostate Health is a newly established urology practice in Beverly Hills, California, led by Dr. Ali Afshar, a board-certified urologist and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Specializing in men's and prostate health, the practice offers advanced care for urological conditions, combining expertise in minimally invasive robotic techniques with a patient-focused approach. Dr. Afshar and his team are committed to delivering the highest level of care to improve patient outcomes and enhance quality of life.

Dr. Ali Afshar, Ali Afshar M.D., (310) 421-1284, [email protected], https://www.losangelesurology.com/

