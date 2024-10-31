Dr. Ali Afshar Opens New Urology Practice in Beverly Hills, Providing Advanced Men's and Prostate Health Care

Dr. Ali Afshar, a board-certified urologist, has opened a new practice, Dr. Ali Afshar, M.D. Men's and Prostate Health, in Beverly Hills, CA, offering advanced and compassionate urological care for men's and prostate health. The new clinic combines Dr. Afshar's extensive expertise in urology with personalized patient-focused care, utilizing the latest advancements in minimally invasive techniques.
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Ali Afshar, a renowned board-certified urologist, is proud to announce the opening of his new practice, Dr. Ali Afshar, M.D. Men's and Prostate Health, located at 414 N Camden Drive, Suite 650, Beverly Hills, CA 90210. This new practice is dedicated to providing advanced, compassionate, and comprehensive urological care to men across the Los Angeles area.
Dr. Afshar has been delivering exceptional urological care since 2017, offering expertise in general urology, advanced robotics, and complex surgical procedures. His state-of-the-art Beverly Hills clinic offers a full range of services for men's and prostate health, with a commitment to the most current and innovative techniques in urologic care.
Dr. Afshar earned his medical degree from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine and completed his residency in urology and an internship in general surgery at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. He further honed his skills through a fellowship in advanced robotics, laparoscopy, urologic oncology, and endourology at the University of Southern California. With specialized training under some of the world's leading surgeons, Dr. Afshar is well-versed in complex surgical techniques, including radical prostatectomy, nephrectomy, and advanced management of complex kidney stones. Additionally, Dr. Afshar is at the forefront of treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and Prostate cancer, offering innovative solutions such as Aquablation, Optilume, iTind, Rezum, Focal One HIFU, Tulsa Pro, and Nanoknife.
In addition to his practice, Dr. Afshar serves as an attending urologist at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, where he actively contributes to the development of the next generation of urologists through mentorship and teaching.
"Opening my own practice in Beverly Hills allows me to continue offering the high level of personalized care that my patients deserve," said Dr. Afshar. "My mission is to provide comprehensive, compassionate care tailored to each patient's unique needs, utilizing the latest advancements in urology to achieve the best outcomes."
Dr. Afshar's new practice, Dr. Ali Afshar, M.D. Men's and Prostate Health provides a welcoming environment where patients can receive leading-edge care for a wide range of urological conditions. The practice is currently accepting Medicare and will soon accept other insurance plans.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.losangelesurology.com or call (310) 421-1284.
About Dr. Ali Afshar, M.D. Men's and Prostate Health
Dr. Ali Afshar, M.D. Men's and Prostate Health is a newly established urology practice in Beverly Hills, California, led by Dr. Ali Afshar, a board-certified urologist and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Specializing in men's and prostate health, the practice offers advanced care for urological conditions, combining expertise in minimally invasive robotic techniques with a patient-focused approach. Dr. Afshar and his team are committed to delivering the highest level of care to improve patient outcomes and enhance quality of life.
Media Contact
Dr. Ali Afshar, Ali Afshar M.D., (310) 421-1284, [email protected], https://www.losangelesurology.com/
SOURCE Ali Afshar M.D.
Share this article