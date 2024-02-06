Dr. Amer Ansari Joins Physician Partners of America in Central Florida

Physician Partners of America acquires Integrated Spine and Joint Institute in Kissimmee, FL.
KISSIMMEE, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is pleased to announce a partnership with Integrated Spine and Joint Institute (ISJI) in Kissimmee, Florida. They are excited to welcome the founder of ISJI, interventional spine and pain management physician, Amer Ansari, DO, to their PPOA family. He is seeing patients at the office, located at 3230 Hillsdale Lane Kissimmee, Florida 34741.
Dr. Ansari is double board-certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation as well as pain medicine. He and his wife opened ISJI in 2019. He has successfully led his team to provide a 5-star level of patient care in pain management and will continue to do so with PPOA. He aims to provide excellent treatment of painful conditions and his primary goal is to help each individual regain the highest level of function possible using a patient-centered approach.
Dr. Ansari says, "Hearing patients state they're able to work again, sleep better, enjoy time with their family, have an improved quality of life and are no longer in pain, makes being their physician a pleasure."
Dr. Ansari treats all pain conditions. He is an expert in performing epidural injections, facet joint injections, radiofrequency ablations, spinal cord stimulator trials, electromyography (EMGs), nerve conduction studies (NCS) and countless more pain procedures. He is a proud member of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, (FAPMR) Fellow of American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Association of Academic Physiatrists, and Florida Osteopathic Medical Association.
PPOA wants to reassure current ISJI patients that Dr. Ansari will continue to provide them with exceptional patient care.
To make an appointment with Dr. Ansari call (800) 400-PPOA or click here.
About PPOA:
Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is a national healthcare organization focused on strengthening the doctor-patient relationship and improving patient outcomes. PPOA and its affiliates share a common vision to ensure the well-being of patients and provide its physician partners the opportunity to focus on the practice of medicine. This model allows physicians to be physicians, caring about patients and their needs versus the ever-complex administrative requirements. For more information about Physician Partners of America, visit ppoamedical.com.
Media Contact
Holly Vega, Physician Partners of America, (800) 400- 7762, [email protected], https://www.physicianpartnersofamerica.com/
SOURCE Physician Partners of America
Share this article