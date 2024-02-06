Dr. Amer Ansari Joins Physician Partners of America in Central Florida

"Hearing patients state they're able to work again, sleep better, enjoy time with their family, have an improved quality of life and are no longer in pain, makes being their physician a pleasure." Post this

Dr. Ansari says, "Hearing patients state they're able to work again, sleep better, enjoy time with their family, have an improved quality of life and are no longer in pain, makes being their physician a pleasure."

Dr. Ansari treats all pain conditions. He is an expert in performing epidural injections, facet joint injections, radiofrequency ablations, spinal cord stimulator trials, electromyography (EMGs), nerve conduction studies (NCS) and countless more pain procedures. He is a proud member of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, (FAPMR) Fellow of American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Association of Academic Physiatrists, and Florida Osteopathic Medical Association.

PPOA wants to reassure current ISJI patients that Dr. Ansari will continue to provide them with exceptional patient care.

To make an appointment with Dr. Ansari call (800) 400-PPOA

