Dr. Amit Patel, Founder and CEO of Summit Spine and Joint Centers, Joins Fulcrum Equity Partners as Venture Partner

Dr. Patel brings his invaluable experience scaling Summit to Fulcrum and will help source, evaluate, and support healthcare investments as they grow.

ATLANTA, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fulcrum Equity Partners is proud to announce that Dr. Amit Patel, Founder and CEO of Fulcrum portfolio company Summit Spine and Joint Centers, has joined Fulcrum as a Venture Partner. In this role, Dr. Patel will work closely with the Fulcrum team to source and evaluate healthcare investment opportunities, provide strategic guidance to portfolio companies, and support management teams as they scale their businesses.

Dr. Patel founded Summit Joint and Spine with a mission to deliver best-in-class, outcomes-driven care to patients. Under his leadership, Summit became a leading provider in the musculoskeletal space, achieving outstanding exits for Fulcrum's Fund III and Fund IV investors. Blending his expertise as a physician with sharp business instincts and meticulous operational execution, Dr. Patel built Summit into a high-performing, scalable platform that stood out in a dynamic healthcare landscape.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Patel to the Fulcrum team," says Chad Hooker, Principal. "Amit's unique combination of clinical insight, disciplined leadership, and entrepreneurial drive makes him an ideal fit for our Venture Partner program. His ability to navigate both the clinical and business sides of healthcare will be an invaluable asset as we continue to grow and strengthen our healthcare portfolio."

As a Venture Partner at Fulcrum, Dr. Patel will bring his hands-on experience building and leading healthcare organizations to the team. His firsthand knowledge of scaling a successful company aligns directly with Fulcrum's investment philosophy of supporting operational excellence and building businesses the right way.

"Fulcrum's approach to partnering with entrepreneurs deeply resonated with me during my journey with Summit, and it continues to today," said Dr. Patel. "The firm's emphasis on strategic support and collaborative leadership sets it apart. I am excited to join Fulcrum and help healthcare companies reach new levels of success."

We are excited to have Dr. Patel on board and look forward to working with him to help accelerate the growth and impact of Fulcrum-backed healthcare platforms.

About Fulcrum Equity Partners

Fulcrum Equity Partners is an Atlanta-based growth equity firm that gives entrepreneurs the capital and hands-on support they need to take their companies further, faster. Fulcrum invests in healthcare services and B2B tech executives searching for $5 million to $35 million of equity in minority and majority growth opportunities. Fulcrum's partners believe in building businesses the right way, meeting teams where they are, and helping them imagine a bigger and brighter future by building the right systems, processes, teams, and culture. All of that starts with the right experience, the right support, and the right relationship. Learn more at http://www.fulcrumep.com.

Media Contact

Taylor Ellis, Fulcrum Equity Partners, 1 (770) 551-6300, [email protected], https://www.fulcrumep.com/

SOURCE Fulcrum Equity Partners