Dr. Andre Panossian Visits Armenia on a Medical Mission with Mending Kids

Renowned Pasadena plastic surgeon, Dr. Andre Panossian, is set to embark on a medical mission to Armenia with Mending Kids. This mission is part of Dr. Panossian's ongoing commitment to providing life-changing surgical care to children around the globe. This mission is expected to take place from May 19-25, 2024.

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Announcing Dr. Panossian's Mission to Armenia with Mending Kids

Dr. Panossian partners with Mending Kids for a transformative medical mission to Armenia. Committed to providing critical surgical care to children globally, Dr. Panossian's journey highlights a fusion of expertise and compassion, aiming to mend lives and bridge health inequities through life-saving surgeries.

Formerly a member of the Board of Directors and a dedicated member of Mending Kids, Dr. Andre Panossian will travel to Armenia with Mending Kids from May 19 to 25, 2024, to help children in need.

Mending Kids: Providing Life-Saving Surgical Care Worldwide

Mending Kids is a non-profit organization committed to providing free, life-saving surgical care to children worldwide. Since its inception in 2005, Mending Kids has improved the health of thousands of children in 74 countries, including the United States. Their work is centered on addressing health inequity and building medical sustainability in communities around the globe.

Programs and Missions

Mending Kids operates various programs and missions aimed at providing underserved children access to vital surgical care. They deploy medical volunteers to developing countries, conducting missions to mend children in need of life-saving surgeries. In addition, they refer children unreachable through overseas missions to partner hospitals in the US or abroad that meet stringent requirements for the care they need.

Improving Lives and Building Medical Sustainability

Beyond providing immediate surgical care, Mending Kids is dedicated to fostering medical sustainability within the communities they serve. Their Training, Research, and Innovation program (TRI) facilitates knowledge exchange through hands-on training, technological advancements, and virtual symposia, elevating the standard of pre-operative, intra-operative, and post-operative care.

Training Local Surgical Staff

One of Mending Kids' key missions is to equip local surgical staff with the skills and knowledge needed to create sustainable programs. Mending Kids supports its international mentees by offering observerships, medical conferences, and financial support for local surgeries. This approach ensures that the communities they serve continue to benefit from high-quality healthcare long after the medical mission is completed.

Dr. Andre Panossian: Expert Plastic Surgeon in Pasadena, CA

Dr. Andre Panossian is a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Los Angeles County, specifically Pasadena, CA. He offers extensive expertise in a wide spectrum of surgical procedures, such as rhinoplasty, body contouring, and facial rejuvenation.

A graduate of UCLA and Tufts University School of Medicine, Dr. Panossian has been recognized by his peers as a "Super Doctor" annually since 2012. His surgical expertise, coupled with his commitment to patient care, has earned him accolades from several prestigious institutions and made him a sought-after expert in his field.

Expertise in Pediatric Plastic Surgery

In addition to general plastic surgery, Dr. Panossian is particularly interested in pediatric plastic surgery. He has completed two separate fellowships in pediatrics and has experience treating a range of childhood deformities.

From cleft lip and palate repairs and facial paralysis treatment to vascular birthmark removal, Dr. Panossian is dedicated to improving the lives of his young patients, providing them with the highest standard of surgical care.

Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery Services

Dr. Panossian's surgical expertise extends beyond pediatric care. In his Pasadena practice, he offers a comprehensive range of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery services. These services are tailored to suit the individual needs of his patients, ensuring they receive the highest standard of care.

Reconstructive surgery is an area of particular interest and expertise for Dr. Panossian. He offers treatments for a variety of conditions, including neurofibromatosis, cleft lip and palate, and facial paralysis.

Dr. Panossian's innovative techniques and meticulous approach have earned him recognition as a leader in his field. His reconstructive treatments address physical deformities and significantly improve the quality of life for his patients.

Dr. Panossian's Involvement with Mending Kids

Dr. Andre Panossian is not only a highly-regarded plastic surgeon but also a dedicated philanthropist. His commitment to improving global health is evident in his active involvement with Mending Kids, as he has been part of the organization for more than 15 years.

Serving on the Board of Directors

Dr. Panossian serves on the Board of Directors for Mending Kids, contributing his expertise and passion for pediatric healthcare. His role enables him to guide the organization's mission and strategic direction, ensuring that more children around the world can access critical surgical care. Dr. Panossian's leadership is instrumental in the organization's ongoing success.

Participating in Medical Missions

Beyond his board responsibilities, Dr. Panossian frequently participates in Mending Kids' medical missions. He travels to remote locations and developing countries, offering his surgical skills to mend children in need. From treating birth deformities to injuries resulting from accidents or disasters, Dr. Panossian's dedication to these missions helps transform the lives of countless children and their communities.

How to Contact Dr. Andre Panossian Today

For more information about Dr. Andre Panossian's medical mission with Mending Kids or to learn about his comprehensive range of pediatric, cosmetic, or reconstructive surgery, call today at 626-765-6885 or visit his office at 39 Congress St., Suite 402, Pasadena, CA 91105. His practice in Pasadena is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to ensure the highest level of safety and comfort for all patients.

Anyone can support Mending Kids and their global effort to address health inequity and build medical sustainability in underserved communities. Whether through donations or volunteer work, community involvement can help transform the lives of countless children worldwide and in the US.

Media Contact

Amber Gonzalez, Andre Panossian, MD, Plastic Surgery, 626-765-6885, [email protected], https://drpanossian.com/

SOURCE Andre Panossian, MD, Plastic Surgery