Dr. Anil Shah, Board-Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon, Launches Groundbreaking Five Layer Neck Lift

"Most neck liposuction procedures don't truly lift the neck," Dr. Shah stated. "It's the floor of the mouth that falls with age or is genetically lower. With my technique, I am able to reposition the deeper tissues and allow for more consistently appealing outcomes." Tweet this

Dr. Anil Shah's Five Layer Neck approach was recently featured in 'Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Medicine'. In this publication, Dr. Anil Shah describes how he takes the deeper muscles of the neck to make the neck look more aesthetically pleasing.

"Most neck liposuction procedures don't truly lift the neck," Dr. Shah stated. "It's the floor of the mouth that falls with age or is genetically lower. With my technique, I am able to reposition the deeper tissues and allow for more consistently appealing outcomes."

As we age, the floor of the mouth, which includes the base of the tongue, descends and can create a heavier appearance of the neck. This paper describes how the digastric muscle, a deep neck muscle, can be manipulated to create a longer and more lifted neck. These changes were objectively measured using a scientific method that measures how long and low your neck is.

"The hope is to remove the hype of some procedures and use validated scientific methods to analyze the neck and help patients achieve consistency with neck lifts and facelifts," states Dr. Shah.

For more information on this publication or the Five Layer Neck approach, please contact:

Shah Aesthetics, 200 West Superior Street, Suite 200, Chicago, IL 60654 312-944-0117

www.shahmd.com

About Dr. Anil Shah

Dr. Anil Shah is a board certified facial plastic surgeon who specializes in all things face and is Co-Founder of Aesthetic Skin Chicago where anything from head to toe can be changed non-surgically. Dr. Shah is an author of Nosecentric and has published over 50 scientific articles in facial plastic surgery. He has been featured in Elle, WGN, Fox and other media outlets for his expertise. He is known for his 5D rhinoplasty where he performs a nasal reshaping without a hammer and chisel. He is also known for his 5 layer neck, a comprehensive solution that addresses all layers of the neck. His innovative medical spa features such innovative treatments as all inclusive lasers (lasers that treat all skin types), male enhancement to literally make men superstars, female rejuvenation, and the latest in skin care treatments.

Media Contact

RAGDOLL PR, RAGDOLL PR, 1 312-944-0117, [email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Anil Shah