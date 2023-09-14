Dr. Anna Avaliani Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

There is no one treatment that fits all. Tweet this

Dr. Avaliani has received numerous and very prestigious awards in record time. She is always on top of her game by attending numerous medical societies and is a member of numerous aesthetic committees dedicated to non-surgical advancement always bringing the best and the latest technologies for her patients.

Her expert opinion has been featured in many publications including Social Life Magazine, The Hamptons, Today.com, Teen Vogue, Reader's Digest, Huffington Post, Latina Magazine, and more.

Dr. Avaliani's practice offers the latest state-of-the-art technologies, with more than $1 million of the latest state-of-the-art laser equipment available. Her practice belongs to a handful of practices in the entire country to be named "Cynosure Center for Excellence" for continually providing the best treatment protocols with the best results for her patients. She is a cynosure expert and a top SculpSure and PicoSure provider in NYC. She designs and develops treatment protocols and is a CynoSure Laser trainer to her peers.

She is a top expert NovaThreads ® provider in New York, offering revolutionary FDA-approved technology in non-invasive thread lift procedures using safe and absorbable PDO thread sutures. Dr. Avaliani shares her expertise by being a certified NovaThreads trainer in NYC with her peers from around the country.

Dr. Avaliani has a "magic light touch" and artistic skill for details. She is highly skilled in performing the latest laser cosmetic surgery treatments for the face and body. She is a National Master Peer trainer for advanced injection techniques on neuromodulators (ex: BOTOX® and Dysport ®) and dermal fillers (ex: Juvederm® and Restylane ®). She also perfected the art of microcannula injection technique to deliver the most comfortable and bruise-free injections to her patients.

An ever-growing share of Dr. Avaliani's practice comes from word of mouth. "My consultations are detailed and bespoke for each patient. I am not afraid to turn away a patient if they are not the right fit." Not everyone is a candidate for every procedure, and not everyone has realistic expectations. Expertise and honesty are her hallmarks.

Dr. Avaliani offers unique Bespoke Beauty Treatments. She believes that an important aspect of the "whole body approach" is to help patients feel youthful and more attractive and regain their confidence. "There is no one treatment that fits all."

Dr. Avaliani is a founder of the Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center in New York City. She and her team of highly experienced and licensed laser technicians are there to answer any questions for you as well as provide the best service with the best results. Her office offers an exceptionally unique, professional, welcoming, and relaxing atmosphere.

Her practice uniquely caters to both Men and Women as they all trust her expertise and her skillful eye for detail. The key elements of every single consultation performed by Dr. Avaliani is carefully listening to her patient's concerns and reflecting on them by setting only the most realistic expectations and being very honest, even if it means saying "No". Patient education and effective communication at the hands of Dr. Avaliani and her team result in outstanding results and an extremely satisfied family of patients.

Dr. Avaliani has lived and grew up in New York. Upon completion of her medical degree from St. George's University, she completed her residency training at a prestigious NYM/New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center, one of the top 10 institutions in the country. Following her residency, she was invited to complete a highly competitive cosmetic surgery observership in New York, where she perfected the skill of the latest surgical and nonsurgical techniques.

Dr. Avaliani is Board Certified in Cosmetic Laser Surgery by the American Board of Laser Surgery and in Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She is a fellow Member of many prestigious medical societies, including the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, the International Society of Cosmetic Laser Surgeons, the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine, and the New York State Medical Society. She is also an attending physician at NYU and NYM/New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center

She is fluent in 6 languages, including English, Russian, Ukrainian, Moldovian, Polish, and German. In her leisure time, she is also a wife and a mother to her son and daughter and enjoys spending quality time with her family between Manhattan, Miami, the Hamptons, and St. Barth's.

Trust your face and body to a top NYC expert, Dr. Avaliani, and experience a unique Bespoke Beauty treatment plan by a true artist and expert.

Learn more about Dr. Anna Avaliani by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-anna-avaliani/

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

Media Contact

Brooke Klaiman, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, 5612122126, [email protected], https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

SOURCE Haute Beauty by Haute Living