Dr. Anna Chacon Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Dr. Anna Chacon is a board-certified dermatologist who has a passion for helping patients resolve their dermatologic conditions from the comfort of their homes. She grew up in Miami, Florida, and has lived in many different regions such as Chicago; Los Angeles, California; Providence, Rhode Island; Arctic Alaska; Cairo, Egypt; Haifa, Israel; and Buenos Aires, Argentina. She has a lifelong passion for being a doctor and physician, which was inspired by her father, Dr. Chacon, a pioneer in critical care in South Florida and founder of the largest private intensive care unit in the area. After frequently attending work with her father at the hospital, rounding and watching him care for others during natural disasters and times of need with a great sense of compassion, she knew from a young age that becoming a doctor was her calling and what she was born to do.