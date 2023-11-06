Dr. Anna Chacon Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Dr. Anna Chacon continues her partnership with Haute Beauty Network in her second year as a Skin Expert representing the Miami, FL market.
NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Anna Chacon is a board-certified dermatologist who has a passion for helping patients resolve their dermatologic conditions from the comfort of their homes. She grew up in Miami, Florida, and has lived in many different regions such as Chicago; Los Angeles, California; Providence, Rhode Island; Arctic Alaska; Cairo, Egypt; Haifa, Israel; and Buenos Aires, Argentina. She has a lifelong passion for being a doctor and physician, which was inspired by her father, Dr. Chacon, a pioneer in critical care in South Florida and founder of the largest private intensive care unit in the area. After frequently attending work with her father at the hospital, rounding and watching him care for others during natural disasters and times of need with a great sense of compassion, she knew from a young age that becoming a doctor was her calling and what she was born to do.
Dr. Chacon is an independent solo dermatologist and private practitioner. She collaborates with indigenous tribes such as the Arctic Slope Native Association, Lake County tribal health consortium, and Seminole Tribe of Florida as their first go-to dermatologist. She is the first and only dermatologist to work and serve the Alaskan Bush, referring to the region of the state that is not connected to any road networks and does not have ready access to waterways or the state's ferry system, flying on bush planes to see patients in villages in the most remote and rural areas of the country. She practices in person in Florida, Alaska, and California. She also works as a teledermatologist, the only dermatologist with 52 medical licenses, including all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In addition, she has started and led a non-profit organization called Indigenous Dermatology, focusing on rural, remote, and tribal health of the skin, hair, and nails.
