Dr. Anni Wong, Expert Plastic Surgeon, Reveals Her New Website to New Jersey Residents

Dr. Anni Wong, a prominent facial plastic surgeon in New Jersey, has just launched a new website showcasing her expertise and services. The contact option on her new website is making it easier for locals to get the popular cosmetic procedures and treatments they are searching for. Dr. Wong, a highly accomplished otolaryngologist and facial plastic surgeon, focuses on rhinoplasty, aesthetic rejuvenation of the face and neck, and reconstructive surgery. Residents in Monroe and Freehold, NJ, are already taking notice and booking consultations with Dr. Anni Wong.

Dr. Anni Wong has just released her new website, https://www.dranniwong.com. This new resource provides those searching for a reputable plastic surgeon in New Jersey with a long-awaited solution.

Showcasing her expertise in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, the website provides valuable information on popular cosmetic procedures such as rhinoplasty, facelifts, and non-surgical treatments. This user-friendly platform enhances patient education and facilitates easier access to Dr. Wong's expert cosmetic services.

About Dr. Anni Wong

Dr. Anni Wong is Ivy-league-educated and fellowship-trained, as well as a highly accomplished otolaryngologist and facial plastic surgeon. She has authored various books and journal articles, and she has presented her work nationally and internationally.

Known for her empathetic and patient-centric approach, Dr. Anni Wong brings a deep understanding of the head and neck to every procedure. Her expertise is extensive, spanning the aesthetic rejuvenation of the face and neck, cosmetic and functional nasal surgery, and reconstructive procedures. This well-rounded experience allows her to apply the most advanced surgical and non-surgical techniques, achieving natural and balanced results.

Dr. Anni Wong's Expertise

Facelift Surgery

Dr. Anni Wong performs facelift surgeries to reduce the noticeable signs of aging in the face and neck. Her approach combines sophisticated surgical methods with a keen artistic perspective to attain natural-looking outcomes. Dr. Wong's facelifts can firm skin, diminish wrinkles, and refine the neckline, making patients appear revitalized and renewed. Her customized treatment plans guarantee that each patient's distinct needs and objectives are fulfilled, leading to an improved appearance and increased self-confidence.

Rhinoplasty

As an experienced Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgeon, Dr. Wong takes a nuanced approach to every rhinoplasty procedure. This procedure can enhance both the aesthetic appearance of the nose and its functional aspects. Dr. Wong performs both cosmetic and functional rhinoplasty, addressing issues such as breathing difficulties or structural abnormalities. Her proficiency in open and closed rhinoplasty techniques enables her to customize the procedure to each patient's unique needs.

Reconstructive Surgery

Dr. Wong's expertise extends to reconstructive facial plastic surgery, providing solutions for patients who have experienced trauma, congenital defects, or require post-cancer reconstruction. Her comprehensive understanding of head and neck anatomy, combined with her surgical precision, enables her to perform complex reconstructive procedures. Dr. Wong's goal is to restore both form and function, helping patients regain their confidence and quality of life. Her method in reconstructive surgery focuses on results that look natural while also dealing with deep-rooted structural problems.

Comprehensive List of Procedures

Surgical Procedures

Dr. Anni Wong performs a wide range of surgical procedures, addressing various aesthetic and functional concerns for New Jersey patients. Her expertise in head and neck surgery helps achieve the best possible outcomes. Popular surgical options include:

Rhinoplasty (nose surgery)

Facelift and mini facelift

Neck lift

Brow lift

Upper and lower blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery)

Otoplasty (ear surgery)

Chin implants

Buccal fat removal

Facial fat grafting

Neck liposuction

Reconstructive facial plastic surgery

Earlobe repair

Dr. Anni Wong's new website contains educational information for each of the listed surgical procedures.

Non-Surgical Procedures

For those looking for less invasive options, Dr. Wong offers a variety of non-surgical treatments. These cosmetic options are covered in detail on her new website. They include:

Botox and other neurotoxins

Dermal fillers

PRF (Platelet-Rich Fibrin) injections

Laser resurfacing

Hair loss prevention and restoration

Scar revision

Sculptra

These treatments are effective solutions for facial rejuvenation, skin enhancement, and addressing signs of aging with minimal downtime.

Dr. Wong's Patient-Centric Approach

Dr. Anni Wong prioritizes patient care in her practice. Her approach combines clinical expertise with empathy, providing each patient with personalized attention. Her commitment to clear communication and active listening allows her to understand individual needs and create customized treatment plans. This approach, focused on the patient, goes beyond just the surgery. It includes comprehensive care before and after the procedure.

Personalized Treatment Plans

Personalized treatment plans are customized to meet each patient's unique aesthetic goals and needs. Each plan is designed to enhance natural beauty and address specific concerns, such as facial wrinkles or sagging skin. By combining advanced surgical and non-surgical techniques, Dr. Wong provides her patients with results that look natural and boost self-esteem.

How to Contact Anni Wong: Facial Plastic Surgeon New Jersey

Individuals interested in facial plastic surgery in New Jersey can book a consultation with Dr. Anni Wong via her new website or contact her office directly using the phone numbers below.

Monroe, NJ Office

Dr. Anni Wong's practice in Monroe, New Jersey, serves patients from Jamesburg, Spotswood, Helmetta, Cranbury, East Brunswick, and surrounding areas. The office is known for its patient-focused approach and innovative treatments. Dr. Wong offers a wide range of facial plastic surgery procedures, including rhinoplasty, facelifts, and reconstructive surgery.

Monroe Township, NJ:

350 Forsgate Dr. # 100

Monroe Township, NJ 08831

Phone number: 609-831-0779

Freehold, NJ Office

Located in Freehold, New Jersey, Dr. Wong's second office caters to residents of Manalapan, Marlboro, Howell, Colts Neck, and nearby towns. This location offers the same comprehensive care and state-of-the-art treatments as the Monroe office. Patients can expect personalized treatment plans tailored to each person's needs.

Freehold, NJ

303 W Main St., Suite 500

Freehold, NJ 07728

Phone number: 732-375-9550

