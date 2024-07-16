Dr. Anosh Ahmed and The Anosh Inc. Foundation Respond to Rally Shooting, Announce Gun Violence Awareness Grant

Dr. Anosh Ahmed and The Anosh Inc. Foundation expresses condolences following rally shooting, announces new grant to raise gun violence awareness in Chicago's Austin Neighborhood.

CHICAGO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Anosh Ahmed and The Anosh Inc. Foundation has issued a heartfelt statement in response to the recent tragic events at a rally where former President Donald Trump was injured in a shooting.

"We offer condolences to those whose family members lost their lives during this tragic event. This was a terrible incident and a shocking moment for our democracy. Dr. Anosh Ahmed and The Anosh Inc Foundation are gratified that President Trump is reported to be okay. All politically motivated violence is to be condemned, no matter what form or what situation. I commend President Trump for his immediate display of strength following the attempted assassination and I hope he will soon be back in front of the American people. Anosh Inc Foundation prays for those impacted by today's events and for our collective peace as a Nation."

In light of these events, The Anosh Inc Foundation is launching a new grant program aimed at creating awareness about gun violence in the Austin Neighborhood on the Westside of Chicago, close to Loretto Hospital. This initiative reflects the Foundation's ongoing commitment to addressing critical issues within the community and promoting a safer environment for all.

About Dr. Anosh Ahmed

Dr. Anosh Ahmed has dedicated his career to serving the west side of Chicago, demonstrating a deep love and affinity for the community. As the former CFO, COO, Medical Director, and board member of Loretto Hospital, Dr. Ahmed developed a profound connection to the area and its residents. Since his resignation in 2021, he has continued to support the community through The Anosh Inc. Foundation, focusing on the needs of its most vulnerable members.

The Anosh Inc. Foundation remains an active force in the west side of Chicago, tirelessly working to address pressing issues and improve the lives of local residents. Dr. Ahmed's philanthropic efforts reflect his unwavering commitment to making a meaningful impact, particularly in the Austin Neighborhood and areas surrounding Loretto Hospital.

Media Contact

