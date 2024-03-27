Dr. Anthony Bared Increases Availability of Otoplasty Procedures to Help More Patients in Miami, FL

Dr. Anthony Bared, M.D., F.A.C.S., is expanding his availability for otoplasty procedures in Miami, Florida. This is an exciting development for those seeking to improve their appearance or correct ear deformities to boost their self-esteem. Dr. Bared is exceptionally qualified to perform otoplasty, with over 10 years of experience.

MIAMI, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Increasing the Availability of Otoplasty in Miami

To meet the growing demand and help more patients, Dr. Anthony Bared announced that he is increasing his availability for otoplasty procedures. This expansion ensures timely access to expert care for those seeking ear-reshaping surgery.

Reasons for Increased Otoplasty Demand

The demand for otoplasty has been on the rise. With cosmetic surgeries suspended during the pandemic, cancellations left patients with prolonged waits. Also, patients have an increased understanding that they can make changes with cosmetic ear surgery, which can have a profound impact on self-esteem and quality of life.

About Otoplasty

Otoplasty (ear surgery) is a surgical procedure that involves modifying the appearance of the ears by altering their size, shape, or positioning on the head. The procedure is often called ear pinning surgery because it can be used to reposition ears that protrude too far from the head.

Otoplasty Benefits

Ear surgery can significantly enhance facial features and boost self-esteem, particularly for those who may feel self-conscious about the size or shape of their ears.

For most patients, the primary benefit is psychological—the relief and confidence they gain by improving the appearance of their ears. The surgery can correct protruding ears, large ears, lop ears (where the tip of the ear folds down and trends forward), and other ear deformities.

The results of otoplasty are typically permanent, with minor changes due to aging and loss of cartilage elasticity.

Candidates for Otoplasty

Ideal candidates for otoplasty should be healthy, without chronic ear problems, and old enough to follow instructions for the healing process. The surgery is recommended for children aged 6 and above, as their ear cartilage is stable enough for corrective surgery.

Non-smokers are preferred for adult candidates, as smoking can slow the healing process. Ideally, otoplasty surgery is a personal decision and should be done for oneself, not to fulfill someone else's desires or to fit an ideal image.

About Dr. Anthony Bared

Dr. Anthony Bared is a renowned facial plastic surgeon and hair transplant expert. He brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in facial plastic and cosmetic surgery. As a double board-certified surgeon, Dr. Bared has dedicated his career to helping patients enhance their natural beauty and restore their self-confidence. His commitment to patient satisfaction and natural results has earned him a stellar reputation in the Miami area and beyond.

Dr. Bared's Experience and Qualifications

Dr. Bared's medical journey began with training in Otolaryngology at the University of Miami, followed by a highly competitive fellowship at the University of Illinois-Chicago under the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. These experiences sharpened his skills and deepened his understanding of facial aesthetics. He is double board-certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology.

In addition to providing direct patient care, Dr. Bared is a clinical volunteer assistant professor at Florida International University's Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. He has also contributed to his field through numerous articles and lectures at nationwide scientific meetings.

Facial Plastic Surgery in Miami: Services Offered

At Dr. Bared's Miami practice, the team strives to meet their patients' unique needs and aesthetic goals. They offer a variety of surgical and non-surgical procedures, including general and ethnic-specific rhinoplasty, hair and beard transplantation, facial enhancements, and the administration of various injectable treatments such as Botox, Kybella, and Voluma.

With the recent expansion of otoplasty services, the practice is more equipped than ever to help patients achieve their desired look.

Otoplasty Procedure and Recovery Process

The otoplasty procedure is performed under local anesthesia, general anesthesia, or IV sedation, depending on the patient's medical history and the complexity of the procedure. It typically takes two to three hours, and patients usually go home the same day.

Post-surgery, patients may experience temporary discomfort, swelling, and tenderness, which can be managed with prescribed pain medication. Following surgery, patients will leave wearing a head wrap to aid in the healing process and maintain the new ear shape. This wrap will be replaced daily for the initial few days, followed by a lighter headband worn for a week, and subsequently only at night for several more weeks.

Full recovery usually takes about two months, and the results of otoplasty are permanent, with minor changes due to aging and loss of cartilage elasticity.

Ensuring Patient Satisfaction and Natural Results

Dr. Bared and his team place patient satisfaction as their top priority. From the initial consultation to the final follow-up, they are committed to providing the highest standard of care. The team takes the time to understand each patient's aesthetic goals, develop a personalized treatment plan, and guide them through the process with transparency and compassion.

Dr. Bared's objective is to produce natural-looking results that enhance the patient's facial harmony and boost their self-confidence. With his expertise in facial plastic surgery and his team's dedication to patient satisfaction, individuals can rest assured that they are in capable and caring hands.

How to Contact Dr. Anthony Bared in Miami

Dr. Bared invites individuals to take the first step toward achieving their aesthetic goals by scheduling a consultation. During this initial meeting, Dr. Bared will thoroughly discuss the patient's desires, assess their ears, and provide a personalized treatment plan.

Dr. Bared's practice is conveniently located in Miami, Florida, and he is delighted to welcome both local and out-of-town patients. To schedule a consultation or learn more about the services offered, individuals can reach the practice at 305-501-6816.

Media Contact

Amelia Viera, facialplasticsurgerymiami.com, 305-501-6816, [email protected], facialplasticsurgerymiami.com

SOURCE facialplasticsurgerymiami.com