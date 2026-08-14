Dr. Anthony Corrado Named to Newsweek's America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2026

"The greatest compliment after facial plastic surgery is someone telling you that you look amazing without immediately knowing why. The result should complement the person, not advertise the procedure." — Dr. Anthony Corrado Post this

"To be recognized among America's Best Plastic Surgeons is an incredible honor," said Dr. Corrado. "What makes this recognition especially meaningful to me is that it reflects a career I have devoted exclusively to the face. Whether I am performing a rhinoplasty, facelift, neck lift or another facial procedure, my philosophy remains the same: understand the individual, respect the anatomy and create a result that is refined, natural and never looks overdone."

Exclusively Facial. Exceptionally Focused.

Unlike practices encompassing cosmetic surgery of the face and body, Dr. Corrado has concentrated his education, surgical training and private practice exclusively on the complex anatomy, function and aesthetics of the face and neck. In rhinoplasty, his approach emphasizes individualized surgical planning, facial balance, structural support and preservation of nasal function. In facial rejuvenation, Dr. Corrado focuses on restoring youthful facial and neck contours while preserving the characteristics that make each patient recognizable.

"The face is our identity, and that carries an enormous responsibility for a facial plastic surgeon," Dr. Corrado said. "My patients aren't coming to me because they want to become someone else. They want to look like themselves—just more refined, more youthful or more balanced. The best result should enhance the individual without overpowering who they are."

This philosophy is central to Dr. Corrado's approach to facial plastic surgery: natural, refined results that enhance identity rather than change it.

Specialized Training and Recognition

Dr. Corrado graduated with honors from New York University and earned his medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. He completed residency training in Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery and Facial Plastic Surgery at UMDNJ, with additional training at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. He subsequently pursued advanced fellowship training in cosmetic surgery in Beverly Hills and Newport Beach, California, further refining his expertise in facial aesthetic surgery.

Newsweek partnered with global data firm Statista to develop America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2026. The ranking uses a rigorous methodology incorporating extensive peer recommendations from thousands of medical professionals and detailed assessments of quality of care. More than 10,000 votes for plastic surgeons were collected and analyzed across six major cosmetic surgery procedures.

The Newsweek distinction joins numerous other honors recognizing the breadth of Dr. Corrado's work in facial plastic surgery. He has been named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor and recognized by New Jersey Monthly among its Select Surgeons for both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery, along with additional recognition from Philadelphia and South Jersey publications.

"Awards are certainly gratifying, but they also reinforce the responsibility that comes with being a surgeon," Dr. Corrado said. "Patients are trusting us with their faces. That trust deserves honesty, ethical decision-making, realistic expectations and the judgment to recommend what is truly in the patient's best interest—even when the right recommendation is not to operate."

About Dr. Anthony Corrado

Dr. Anthony Corrado is a triple board-certified facial plastic surgeon and Founder and Medical Director of the Corrado Center for Facial Plastic Surgery in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. For more than 17 years, his practice has been devoted exclusively to aesthetic and reconstructive surgery of the face and neck, with particular expertise in rhinoplasty and facial rejuvenation, including facelift, neck lift and eyelid surgery. His approach emphasizes individualized treatment, surgical precision, aesthetic restraint and natural-looking results.

About the Corrado Center for Facial Plastic Surgery

The Corrado Center for Facial Plastic Surgery is a specialized facial plastic surgery practice in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, dedicated exclusively to surgical and non-surgical aesthetic treatment of the face and neck. The practice serves patients throughout New Jersey, Philadelphia and the surrounding region, as well as patients traveling from across the United States and abroad.

Media Contact

Media Contacts, Corrado Center for Facial Plastic Surgery, 1 8563445906, [email protected], www.dranthonycorrado.com

SOURCE Corrado Center for Facial Plastic Surgery