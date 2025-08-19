Dr. Armando Sardi Named Winner in The Daily Record's Inaugural Maryland Hispanic Leadership Awards

"Dr. Sardi's passion for his patients and his commitment to advancing cancer care are truly inspiring. His leadership embodies the mission and values of Mercy..." -- Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services. Post this

"I am deeply honored to be recognized alongside so many remarkable Hispanic leaders who are shaping Maryland's future. This award reflects not merely my own efforts, but the incredible team at Mercy who work with me daily to give hope and healing to patients facing life's toughest battles," Dr. Sardi said.

"Dr. Sardi's passion for his patients and his commitment to advancing cancer care are truly inspiring. His leadership embodies the mission and values of Mercy, and we are proud to see his contributions recognized in this way," said Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services.

An oft-named "Top Doctor" by Baltimore magazine, Dr. Sardi is a renowned surgical oncologist and a leading practitioner of Hyperthermic (Heated) Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC), which is used to treat late-stage, complex cancers of the abdominal region. This advanced chemotherapy procedure is often a life-saving treatment option for patients who have exhausted more traditional treatment plans for abdominal cancers. Many of Dr. Sardi's HIPEC patients share their stories of hope and survivorship Mercy's National Cancer Day Survivor Celebration and Mercy's annual Heat It to Beat It fundraising event that Dr. Sardi helped found in 2009 and has since raised more than $3 million for work led by Dr. Sardi and his team at Mercy's Institute for Cancer Care.

Dr. Sardi is also co-founder and president of Partners for Cancer Care and Prevention (PFCCAP), and in his role has played a foundational and leadership role within the Abdominal Cancers Alliance -- a patient-focused initiative of the PFCCAP. The Abdominal Alliance seeks to empower and connect the abdominal cancers community, comprising patients, caregivers, clinicians, and organizations, to ensure everyone facing abdominal cancers—especially rare and advanced GI and gynecologic malignancies—receives appropriate, timely care. The Alliance serves as a central hub that raises awareness, provides education, and guides patients through the cancer journey—focusing particularly on peritoneal surface malignancies and life-saving treatments like Cytoreductive Surgery and HIPEC.

The Daily Record's 2025 Maryland Hispanic Leadership Awards Event Partner is the Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Contributing Partner is ALPFA Baltimore.

"The inaugural Maryland's Hispanic Leadership Awards honorees are dynamic and impactful leaders who are shaping our state's economy, culture and communities. They are professionally accomplished, engaged in the community and mentor the next generation," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record. "The companies being honored with Empowerment Awards are leaders in advancing Hispanics in the workplace and community. The Daily Record is pleased to honor these exceptional individuals and organizations."

Dr. Sardi and his fellow Maryland's Hispanic Leadership Awards honorees will be recognized at a reception and awards celebration on Wed., Sept. 24 at Gertrude's Restaurant at the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive. A networking reception begins at 5 p.m. with the awards celebration starting at 5:45 p.m. The event hashtag is #TDRevents.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, cancer, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit http://www.mdmercy.com/, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

