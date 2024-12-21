Dr. Ashley Milhizer Sees 300% Growth in 2024 at Real Results Medical & Aesthetics

Aside from patient referrals and cutting-edge technology, Milhizer credits social media as one of the biggest avenues for growth. "Between TikTok and Instagram we've amassed over 25,000 followers and that accounts for about 70% of our new business." Post this

On both platforms, Dr. Milhizer shares educational videos and insights into various medical & aesthetic procedures. Her engaging content not only highlights the quality of care she provides but also educates her audience on the latest trends and treatments in the field.

Originally from Michigan, and a graduate of UC Davis and the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences, it was Dr. Milhizer's personal experience in seeing how natural remedies can significantly impact the body that inspired her to get into the field.

"While I was in school, a friend of mine was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer and was given up to 18 months to live and I became determined to research every kind of remedy that could potentially help," said Dr. Milhizer. "From a healthy diet, supplements and a host of other naturopathic strategies, we tried everything we could find and two months later he was in remission, and he's still alive today."

The power of naturopathic remedies, following an early career path in sports medicine – which enabled her to work with some of the state's top professional athletes – is what led her to forming Real Results Medical & Aesthetics. The company's broad depth of services is also what allowed her to expand her reach of clientele beyond athletes to everyone from the Valley's elite CEOs and stay at home Moms to patients ranging from their early 20s to upper 80s.

The naturopathic services offered at Real Results Medical & Aesthetics include hormone optimization, peptide therapy, IV therapy, natural pain relief, weight loss, food allergy testing and overall diagnostic testing. While the aesthetics side of the business offers services such as hair restoration, skin resurfacing, botox, fillers, microneedling, RF Plasma skin resurfacing, laser treatments, vein removal and body contouring.

For more information on Real Results Medical & Aesthetics, visit www.realresultsmedical.com or call/text 480.245.5636. For ongoing news, updates and service offerings, follow Dr. Milhizer on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

