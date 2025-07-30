Dr. Azad of Azad Plastic Surgery Voted Orlando's Favorite Doctor

The Orlando Sentinel's Favorite Doctor readers award Dr. Kamran Azad from Azad Plastic Surgery the Gold for Overall Favorite Plastic Surgeon, Favorite for Breast Augmentation, and Favorite for Liposuction.
ORLANDO, Fla., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Azad Plastic Surgery is proud to announce that Dr. Azad has been voted Orlando's Favorite Doctor by readers of the Orlando Sentinel. Dr. Azad won Gold or First Place, Overall Favorite Plastic Surgeon, Favorite for Breast Augmentation, and Favorite for Liposuction in a recent city-wide poll. This prestigious recognition underscores Dr. Azad's unwavering commitment to patient satisfaction, exceptional surgical outcomes, and a compassionate approach to plastic surgery.
The "Favorite Doctor" accolade, as awarded by the Orlando Sentinel's "Central Florida Favorites", highlights Dr. Azad's comprehensive excellence across all aspects of his practice, reflecting the deep trust and appreciation patients have for his expertise and care. His consistent dedication to understanding individual patient needs and delivering personalized, natural-looking results has resonated with the Orlando community.
Dr. Azad's recognition as "Favorite for Breast Augmentation" is a testament to his artistic eye and meticulous technique in creating beautiful, proportionate, and natural-feeling breast enhancements. Patients consistently praise his ability to achieve their desired aesthetic while prioritizing safety and comfort throughout the process.
Furthermore, being voted "Favorite for Liposuction" reinforces Dr. Azad's mastery in body contouring. His advanced techniques and precision in liposuction procedures enable patients to achieve smoother, more sculpted silhouettes, enhancing their confidence and overall well-being.
Along with these top awards, Azad Plastic Surgery also won awards for Favorite in Cosmetic Surgery and Favorite Med Spa.
"I am incredibly honored and humbled by this outpouring of support from the Orlando community," said Dr. Azad. "These awards are a reflection of the trust our patients place in us, and they motivate my entire team to continue striving for the highest standards of care and excellence in plastic surgery. We are deeply committed to helping our patients look and feel their best, and receiving this recognition is truly rewarding."
Azad Plastic Surgery is committed to delivering an exceptional patient experience, offering a comprehensive range of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures in a state-of-the-art facility. Dr. Azad and his highly skilled team are dedicated to ensuring patient safety, privacy, and delivering results that consistently exceed expectations.
About Azad Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kamran Azad is one of the few plastic surgeons in Orlando, Florida, who has completed additional fellowship training in aesthetic surgery. Performing procedures such as Breast Augmentation, Tummy Tuck, Breast Lift, and Liposuction. Dr. Azad is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He is an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgery and the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Visit Dr. Kamran Azad's website at http://www.kamranazadmd.com.
