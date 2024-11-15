Dr. Bardia Anvar Supports AfterSchool All-Stars to Enhance Youth Programs

Skilled Wound Care CEO, Dr. Bardia Anvar has committed to empowering youth initiatives through AfterSchool All-Stars.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Bardia Anvar, founder and CEO of Skilled Physicians Group and Skilled Wound Care, continues his commitment to community support and youth development with his recent donation to Afterschool All-Stars. As a long-standing advocate for accessible healthcare, Dr. Anvar is dedicated to ensuring educational and developmental opportunities are available to all children, particularly those in underserved communities.

Afterschool All-Stars provides comprehensive after-school and summer programs that provide a safe place for young people to excel in their academic pursuits while further supporting their overall success in life. Founded in 1992, the organization offers hope and education through its year-round programs which bridge the opportunity gap for over 150,000 students annually across high-poverty communities.

Afterschool All-Stars recently hosted a landmark event on October 12 with Arnold Schwarzenegger which emphasized the critical role of after-school programs in fostering resilience and ambition among youth. Schwarzenegger's continued support and motivational message inspired participants to pursue their dreams relentlessly, embodying the spirit of perseverance and success that Afterschool All-Stars aims to instill in all its participants.

"Supporting Afterschool All-Stars aligns seamlessly with our mission at Skilled Physicians Group, where we believe in the healing power of community support and access to quality care," said Dr. Anvar. "It's essential that we invest in our youth, ensuring they have the resources needed to thrive both in and outside the classroom."

Dr. Anvar's passion for healthcare and community service traces back to his college days as a volunteer with the Flying Samaritans, where he first learned the importance of accessible medical and support services. The programs at Afterschool All-Stars address academic support while emphasizing mental health and interpersonal skills, crucial components in today's societal landscape. Dr. Anvar's contribution to the organization will aid in enhancing family and community engagement efforts, ensuring that support extends beyond the students to their entire families, creating sustainable impacts.

As the founder and CEO of Skilled Physicians Group and Skilled Wound Care, Dr. Bardia Anvar leads with a passion for patient care and medical innovation. He established Skilled Wound Care and Skilled Physicians Group in 2007 to address a gap in patient services for those in need of wound care. He is a graduate of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Dr. Anvar is passionate about providing physicians with opportunities that promote a healthy balance between life and the pursuit of their profession.

To learn more about AfterSchool All Stars and how to support them, please visit https://afterschoolallstars.org/.

For more news and information on Skilled Wound Care and Dr. Bardia Anvar, please visit https://www.skilledwoundcare.com/.

