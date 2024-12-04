Dr. Barry Weintraub, Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Identifies Latest Trend in Facelifting Surgery

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Barry Weintraub, a regular recipient of Castle Connolly's"Best Plastic Surgeon in NYC" and "Top Plastic Surgeons in America" awards, identifies the latest trend in facelifting surgery.

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 'Hybrid Approach' has been gaining traction in facelifting surgery for both men and women, as it involves the Deep Plane (to address the marionette lines and jowling), the SMAS layer (to address neck laxity) and the Cutaneous Layer (to address midface sagging). By combining approaches, the most natural-looking results are achieved, allowing patients to avoid appearing 'done' or 'surgerized.'

However, there is now a new addition to the mix: the nasal 'Tip Lift.' This trend is growing because the nose, as one ages, has a tendency to become downturned and slightly larger. As the collagen and elastin in the nasal skin degrade, the understructure of the nose becomes more protrusive, and nasal tips begin to droop and sag, a classic hallmark of an aging face.

Dr. Barry M. Weintraub explains that by performing a nasal tip lift in conjunction with facelifting surgery, the youthening effects of surgery are increased. Clearly emphasizing that the tip is never lifted to an extreme but instead, subtly lifted to counteract the effects of gravity – with careful attention paid to his male patients, who want to retain masculine noses – Dr. Weintraub believes it's important to look at the whole face when evaluating the features that contribute to someone looking older. "If one thinks of the classic profile of an old man or woman, the downturned nose is part of the picture. However, with tip-lifting surgery, this obvious hallmark can be improved, leaving my patients with a much more cohesive and sophisticated aesthetic," he says.

Your most trusted secret, quietly serving NYC and the international community for over 35 years, Dr. Weintraub and his team offer a tailored experience that meets each patient's specific needs. To learn more about the facelift process, mini facelifts, and non-surgical treatments that promote facial harmony, please submit a consultation request by completing our online form or by calling (212) 737-7500.

