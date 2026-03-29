The Knowledge Doc® continues advancing Healthy Keto® and intermittent fasting education with nutrient-dense guidance, clean-label supplements and tools that help consumers avoid ultra-processed foods.
CLEARWATER, Fla., March 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Eric Berg, DC, widely known as "The Knowledge Doc®," is expanding his mission to help people pursue better health through nutrition education, lifestyle strategies and clean, keto-friendly supplementation with Dr. Berg Nutritionals. Through his educational platform at DrBerg.com and supplement line at Shop.DrBerg.com, Berg continues to promote a nutrient-dense approach centered on Healthy Keto®, intermittent fasting and reducing reliance on ultra-processed foods.
A board-certified chiropractor and author of The Healthy Keto Plan, Berg has built one of the largest nutrition-focused digital audiences in the world. His official YouTube presence lists more than 14.5 million subscribers on the main channel and says he reaches more than 45 million followers worldwide, reflecting broad interest in his practical education on keto, fasting and everyday food choices. His work is focused on health education and nutrition, not medical diagnosis or treatment.
Dr. Berg Nutritionals offers a range of science-backed supplements designed to support energy, gut health, immunity and Healthy Keto® results. The lineup includes products such as electrolytes, D3 & K2, magnesium, probiotics, collagen and B vitamins, with product pages emphasizing premium formulas and targeted nutrient support. The company positions its products as clean-label and keto-friendly, aligned with Berg's broader message that better health starts with nutrient-dense foods and thoughtful supplementation rather than ultra-processed junk food.
The brand's consumer traction is reinforced by strong public ratings on product pages, including examples showing 4.8- and 4.9-star averages across hundreds of reviews. In addition, drberg.com features ongoing success stories from community members who credit Healthy Keto® and intermittent fasting with helping them make meaningful lifestyle changes. Together, those signals support the company's emphasis on trust, consistency and real-world usability.
Beyond supplements, Berg has also developed tools and education initiatives aimed at helping consumers make more informed food decisions. The Dr. Berg Junk Food Meter app is designed to flag harmful ingredients, ultra-processed additives and hidden sugars from a smartphone, while the Ultra-Processed Food Initiative raises awareness about the impact of heavily processed foods and promotes healthier dietary choices through education and outreach.
Dr. Eric Berg, DC, known globally as The Knowledge Doc®, is a board-certified chiropractor, health educator and author of The Healthy Keto Plan. Through drberg.com, he provides articles, videos, tools and guides focused on Healthy Keto®, intermittent fasting and natural health education. Dr. Berg Nutritionals, available at shop.drberg.com, offers keto-friendly supplements formulated to complement a nutrient-dense lifestyle, including products for electrolyte balance, digestive support, foundational vitamins and daily wellness.
Media Contact
Mike Brown, Dr. Berg Nutritionals, 1 800-816-8184, [email protected], Dr. Berg Nutritionals
SOURCE Dr. Berg Nutritionals
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