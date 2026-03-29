"My goal has always been to simplify health so people can take action with confidence. When you focus on nutrient-dense foods, understand how Healthy Keto® and intermittent fasting work, and use high-quality supplements when needed, you give your body the support it deserves." - Dr. Eric Berg. Post this

Dr. Berg Nutritionals offers a range of science-backed supplements designed to support energy, gut health, immunity and Healthy Keto® results. The lineup includes products such as electrolytes, D3 & K2, magnesium, probiotics, collagen and B vitamins, with product pages emphasizing premium formulas and targeted nutrient support. The company positions its products as clean-label and keto-friendly, aligned with Berg's broader message that better health starts with nutrient-dense foods and thoughtful supplementation rather than ultra-processed junk food.

The brand's consumer traction is reinforced by strong public ratings on product pages, including examples showing 4.8- and 4.9-star averages across hundreds of reviews. In addition, drberg.com features ongoing success stories from community members who credit Healthy Keto® and intermittent fasting with helping them make meaningful lifestyle changes. Together, those signals support the company's emphasis on trust, consistency and real-world usability.

Beyond supplements, Berg has also developed tools and education initiatives aimed at helping consumers make more informed food decisions. The Dr. Berg Junk Food Meter app is designed to flag harmful ingredients, ultra-processed additives and hidden sugars from a smartphone, while the Ultra-Processed Food Initiative raises awareness about the impact of heavily processed foods and promotes healthier dietary choices through education and outreach.

Dr. Eric Berg, DC, known globally as The Knowledge Doc®, is a board-certified chiropractor, health educator and author of The Healthy Keto Plan. Through drberg.com, he provides articles, videos, tools and guides focused on Healthy Keto®, intermittent fasting and natural health education. Dr. Berg Nutritionals, available at shop.drberg.com, offers keto-friendly supplements formulated to complement a nutrient-dense lifestyle, including products for electrolyte balance, digestive support, foundational vitamins and daily wellness.

Media Contact

Mike Brown, Dr. Berg Nutritionals, 1 800-816-8184, [email protected], Dr. Berg Nutritionals

SOURCE Dr. Berg Nutritionals