Dr. Bernard Harris Jr. Honored with Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

"Dr. Harris's unwavering commitment to STEM education has transformed countless lives and opened doors for students from all walks of life," said Jeremy Anderson, CEO of the National Math and Science Initiative. "His dedication and vision have not only inspired future scientists, engineers, and innovators but have also set a high standard for leadership and service. This award is a well-deserved recognition of his lifetime of impactful work."

The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the office of the President of the United States, celebrates individuals who exemplify exceptional commitment to building a stronger nation through community service. Dr. Harris received this honor for his relentless efforts in advancing STEM education and investing in communities across the nation.

"I am deeply honored to receive the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award," said Dr. Bernard A. Harris Jr. "This recognition is not just a personal milestone, but a testament to the collective efforts of all those dedicated to advancing STEM education and empowering our youth. Together, we are fostering a future where every student, regardless of background, has the opportunity to pursue a STEM education and achieve their full potential."

Other notable recipients of the award include former astronaut and STEM advocate Leland Melvin, retired NASA Administrator Major General Charles F. Bolden Jr., and astronaut and health advocate Dr. Yvonne Cagle.

About the National Math and Science Initiative

(NMSI) The National Math and Science Initiative is dedicated to improving student outcomes in math and science, particularly in underserved communities. By providing educators with high-quality professional development and support, NMSI ensures that all students have access to the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world. For more information, visit http://www.nms.org.

