Dr. Bertha Baum Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Skin expert from Miami/Fort Lauderdale, Dr. Bertha Baum, continues her partnership with Haute Beauty Network, now in her fourth year.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Bertha Baum is a recognized board-certified dermatologist, considered a skin treatment expert who provides her patients with the most current and advanced care for all conditions that affect the skin, hair, and nails. Throughout her career, Dr. Baum has built a reputation as a top cosmetic dermatologist by providing leading-edge treatments, dedicated and personalized patient care, and excellent aesthetic results. Dr. Baum is often asked to share her expertise with the English and Spanish-speaking media in regard to the latest advancements in skincare technologies. She has collaborated with several publications, in world-renowned dermatological journals and books with her research. Dr. Baum is proud to treat patients of all ages and skin types and has experience in cosmetic, general, surgical, and pediatric dermatology.