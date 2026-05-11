Dr. Beth Moore Calls Attention to Early Colon Cancer Screening

Colon cancer screening is not just about detection. It is about prevention. When we catch changes early, we have the opportunity to intervene before they ever become a larger issue Post this

Dr. Moore recently shared her expertise on colon cancer screening during a feature on a leading medical podcast. During the discussion, she addressed the importance of early detection, evolving recommendations, and common misconceptions that often prevent patients from seeking care. Her insights reflect a broader shift toward more proactive, preventative healthcare.

"Colon cancer screening is not just about detection. It is about prevention," said Dr. Moore. "When we catch changes early, we have the opportunity to intervene before they ever become a larger issue."

Dr. Moore emphasizes the role of routine colonoscopies in identifying and removing precancerous polyps before they develop into more serious conditions. With guidelines now recommending earlier screening for many patients, awareness and timely action have become increasingly important.

At Mosaic Medical Beverly Hills, the screening process is designed with a focus on clarity, comfort, and individualized care. Patients receive personalized recommendations based on their health history, risk factors, and lifestyle, creating a more tailored and supportive experience.

The practice's personalized model allows for deeper patient relationships and more comprehensive care coordination. This helps patients feel informed and confident throughout every step of the screening process.

In addition to colon cancer screening, Mosaic Medical Beverly Hills offers a range of preventative, functional and aesthetic services designed to support long-term health, longevity, and overall well-being.

For more information, to explore services, or to schedule a consultation, visit https://mosaicmedicalbh.com or call the practice directly at (310) 854-3580.

Media Contact

Dr. Beth A. Moore, Medstar Media, 1 (310) 854-3580, [email protected], https://mosaicmedicalbh.com/

SOURCE Mosaic Medical Beverly Hills