Additionally, eight months before the article appeared in Natural Product Communications, Judge Stephanie Bowick of the Los Angeles Superior Court signed a Stipulation and Order of The Falsity of Publication, legally affirming the inaccuracy of the referenced material. In spite of this, Sage Publications and copy cat sites such as Green Zone Japan published the same false narrative, at the risk of being subjected to the multi million judgement issued.

In its retraction notice, Sage said:

"At the request of the authors and the Managing Editor, the following article has been retracted: Appendino G, Taglialatela-Scafati O, Muñoz E. Cannabidiol (CBD) From Non-Cannabis Plants: Myth or Reality? Natural Product Communications. 2022;17(5). doi:10.1177/1934578X221098843

The Managing Editor of Natural Product Communications was contacted by the authors requesting a retraction of their article.

The authors explained that part of this review was based on a web article that contained false information and had been retracted.

The authors apologize to Dr. Bomi Joseph and regret re-printing statements that had earlier proven to be false."

The incident has raised serious concerns within the academic publishing community. The fact that Prof. Giovanni Appendino and his co-authors cited and quoted an already retracted and judicially discredited article has prompted questions regarding the peer review process and editorial oversight.

"Sage Publications is a credible publisher of scholarly content. And Dr. Appendino is a researcher I admire. But there is a thick line between scientific content, and weed gossip." stated Dr. Bomi Joseph. "Hopefully, Sage Publications continues its commitment to scholarly integrity and transparency and will continue to uphold rigorous standards for all future publications."

