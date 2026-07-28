Dr. Brantley Nichols Joins Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons of Northern Arizona

Dr. Brantley Nichols delivers advanced dental implant and complex wisdom teeth solutions at Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff. As a board-certified surgeon and former Chief Resident, he leverages over 16 years of expertise to provide top-tier, specialized care to the local community.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons of Northern Arizona is proud to highlight the specialized surgical care provided by Dr. Brantley Paul Nichols, DMD, delivering advanced dental restoration and corrective treatments to patients across northern Arizona. As a highly skilled, board-certified oral surgeon, Dr. Nichols enhances the practice's mission to offer state-of-the-art, compassionate surgical care close to home.

Dr. Nichols brings a wealth of clinical expertise to northern Arizona, specializing in a comprehensive range of complex procedures. His practice focuses heavily on cutting-edge dental implant placement, full-mouth reconstructions, safe wisdom teeth extractions, and specialized bone grafting techniques. By utilizing advanced 3D imaging technology and custom surgical guides, Dr. Nichols ensures highly precise, predictable outcomes for individuals seeking to restore their oral health and smile aesthetics.

"Providing high-quality, patient-centered care is the cornerstone of our practice," said Dr. Nichols. "We understand that oral surgery can feel daunting for many patients. My goal is to combine the latest clinical innovations with a gentle, communicative approach so that every individual feels safe, informed, and completely confident in their treatment plan."

Dr. Nichols earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) degree with high honors, followed by a rigorous residency program where he served as Chief Resident. He remains actively involved in leading professional organizations, keeping his practice at the absolute forefront of modern oral and maxillofacial advancements. His dedication ensures that northern Arizona residents receive the highest standard of specialized care without needing to travel outside the local area.

About Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons of Northern Arizona

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons of Northern Arizona is a premier surgical practice dedicated to providing top-tier oral, dental, and maxillofacial treatments. Located in Flagstaff, the clinic offers full-scope specialized care in a safe, state-of-the-art facility. For more information, to request patient resources, or to schedule an appointment, please email [email protected] or visit drbrantleypnichols.com.

Media Contact

Haley Lawrence – Practice Manager

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons of Northern Arizona

Flagstaff, AZ

Phone: 928-440-8575

Media Contact

Haley Lawrence, OMS of Northern Arizona, 1 9284408575, [email protected], DrBrantleypnichols.com

SOURCE Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons of Northern Arizona