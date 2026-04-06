Dr. Brian Taylor joins Neurotone AI as VP of Clinical Research and Professional Relations

Industry veteran, audiologist, and accomplished researcher Dr. Brian Taylor joins Neurotone AI to help accelerate clinical research and adoption of aural rehabilitation.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neurotone AI announced today that audiology leader Dr. Brian Taylor has joined the company as Vice President of Clinical Research and Professional Relations. In his new role, Dr. Taylor will help accelerate the company's clinical research, supporting new studies, strengthening evidence for aural rehabilitation, and helping providers integrate brain-based hearing care into their treatment plans.

"Aural rehabilitation is clearly turning a corner," said Dr. Taylor. "After decades in audiology, I've never been more excited about the potential of a technology to transform how we help patients hear and communicate. After meeting the team and taking a deeper look at the work Neurotone AI is doing, I'm convinced this approach represents the future of hearing care. I'm excited to join this team and work alongside them to help move the profession forward."

With nearly three decades in audiology, Dr. Taylor has built a reputation as one of the field's leading educators and researchers. He is the editor of Audiology Practices, a quarterly journal of the Academy of Doctors of Audiology, editor-at-large for Hearing Health and Technology Matters, and adjunct instructor at the University of Wisconsin. Before joining Neurotone AI, he served as Senior Director of Audiology at Signia.

"We feel incredibly fortunate that Brian is joining the Neurotone AI team," said Rick Carlson, Co-founder and CEO of Neurotone AI. "Brian is one of the most respected voices in audiology, with decades of experience in research, clinical care, and practice management. Brian understands both the science and the business of hearing care, and that perspective will help us continue raising the standard for hearing care."

Dr. Taylor is also the author of several influential textbooks, including Audiology Practice Management, widely used by clinics to improve the operational and patient-care side of their businesses. Earlier in his career, he contributed to clinical research investigating the original LACE program that Lace AI Pro builds upon.

Dr. Taylor's work helps connect clinical science, technology, and practice management — showing audiologists how to translate research into practical solutions that improve both patient care and clinic performance.

Carlson added that Dr. Taylor's decision to join Neurotone AI reflects the growing momentum behind aural rehabilitation as a core component of hearing healthcare.

"Brian has spent his career studying what actually improves patient outcomes," Carlson said. "The fact that someone with his background sees the same opportunity we do speaks volumes. With leaders like Dr. Taylor and Dr. Aron guiding our clinical strategy, Neurotone AI is building a research engine that will help define the next era of hearing care."

Media Contact

Nicole Levy, Neurotone AI, 1 (352) 231-8429, [email protected], https://www.neurotone.com/

SOURCE Neurotone AI