Dr. Carl Barrett Joins Corista as Chief Life Sciences Officer

"We're excited to welcome Dr. Barrett to the Corista leadership team. His background and experience are perfectly positioned to help us better serve digital image management needs of the medical and life sciences markets, creating a more comprehensive solution, and advancing our expansion into new markets," said Corista CEO Liz Wingard.

"Corista has been a pioneer in developing digital pathology solutions and continues to push its boundaries. I'm enthusiastic about joining a team dedicated to delivering the integration of digital imagery, patient data, biomarkers, and analytics within individual patient files, to accelerate healthcare research and outcomes," said Dr. Barrett. "My objective is to help Corista bring to market new capabilities that will make our solution an all-encompassing platform for scientists and physicians."

Prior to joining Corista, Dr. Barrett was Vice President of Translational Medicine and Oncology Biomarker Development in Oncology Research and Development at AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals. His responsibilities included:

Developing and executing biomarker strategies and translational sciences efforts to support drug development

Backing translational research through early and full development in oncology

Leading a team of experts in genomics, proteomics, computational biology, informatics, computational pathology, and AI

Dr. Barrett also served as the Global Head of Oncology Biomarkers and Imaging at Novartis Oncology Translational Medicine. He was the founding Director of the NCI Center for Cancer Research (CCR), which is part of the NCI Intramural Center for Translational Medicine and Novel Technologies.

Trained as a chemist at the College of William and Mary, Dr. Barrett received his Ph.D. in Biophysical Chemistry from Johns Hopkins University. He has published more than 600 research articles and reviews in leading scientific journals and books.

"Dr. Barrett's eminent track record speaks volumes. His long-standing research interests have led to several contributions to identifying molecular defects in cancers and the role of the biosystem in the carcinogenesis process. When combining his natural curiosity and interests with what we aim to accomplish in digital pathology, the possibilities are endless," said Wingard.

Currently, Dr. Barrett is a member of the Johns Hopkins University Society of Scholars, an elected member of the Ramazini Foundation and an honorary member of the Japanese Cancer Association.

About Corista

Corista delivers the industry's most extensive array of workflow, analytical and collaborative tools for pathology. Medical centers can seamlessly integrate with LIS/EHRs in a unified digital environment of whole-slide, gross and static pathology images. Physicians have 21st-century tools to collaborate, communicate, teach, and report with access to 'best of breed' image analytics. Specialists can receive digital consults from remote physicians and patients from across the globe, and investigator-initiated researchers have a research and development platform to develop and apply their algorithms. Corista provides for a new level of interoperability for pathology, integrating whole slide image scanning systems, image analytics, and LIS/EHR platforms with a rich, collaborative environment for physicians, patients, biotech, and pharmaceutical scientists. This is Integrated Pathology™ only from Corista.

