Dr. Chad Stephens Joins Physician Partners of America in Texas

Physician Partners of America acquires Noble Pain Management & Sports Medicine.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is pleased to announce a partnership with Noble Pain Management and Sports Medicine (Noble Pain and Sports). They are excited to welcome the founder of Noble Pain and Sports, interventional pain management and sports medicine physician, Chad Stephens, DO, to their Fort Worth North practice in Texas. He is now seeing patients at the office, located at 4364 Heritage Trace Pkwy #112B, Fort Worth, TX 76244.

Dr. Stephens comes to PPOA with almost twenty years of private practice experience and completed fellowships in both sports medicine and interventional pain medicine. In 2006 he was board certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine, subspecialty of Pain Medicine, as well as the American Academy of Family Medicine with a certificate of added qualification in Sports Medicine.

Dr. Stephens is excited to join the PPOA family. He says, "I am eager to bring the knowledge of advanced pain procedures that I possess to a group with many resources when it comes to marketing and business development. This combination should prove to be extremely successful for all involved and most importantly, we should be able to reach a broader patient base. Joining a group of well-established pain partners, I hope to help lead how quality Interventional Pain Management is provided in Texas."

Dr. Stephens specializes in treating all chronic pain and sports conditions. He is an expert in many minimally invasive procedures. In addition to the standard pain procedures pain doctors do, he has expanded his skill set to include sacroiliac joint fusion, lumbar fusion, as well as tenotomy of multiple tendons and treatment of pain generators in the upper and lower extremities with radiofrequency ablation, and peripheral stimulators. He is constantly searching for new technology available to meet the needs of his patients. He teaches minimally invasive spine procedures nationally and internationally, and currently sits on several advisory boards for minimally invasive pain procedure companies. He is also an active member of the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience and is a public speaker.

PPOA wants to reassure current Noble Pain and Sports patients that Dr. Stephens will continue to provide them with exceptional patient care.

About PPOA:

Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is a national healthcare organization focused on strengthening the doctor-patient relationship and improving patient outcomes. PPOA and its affiliates share a common vision to ensure the well-being of patients and provide its physician partners the opportunity to focus on the practice of medicine. This model allows physicians to be physicians, caring about patients and their needs versus the ever-complex administrative requirements. For more information about Physician Partners of America, visit ppoamedical.com.

