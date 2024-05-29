Dr. Clemen Chiang accepted into Forbes Business Council

Forbes Business Council is an invitation-only community for successful business owners and Leaders.
SINGAPORE, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Clemen Chiang, CEO of Spiking, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Dr. Chiang leads Spiking, a fintech company that provides data-driven solutions for investment decision-making. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Spiking has achieved significant recognition, including the FeeFo Platinum Trusted Service Award and a ranking among Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies. Dr. Chiang's expertise in portfolio management and cryptocurrency markets has positioned him as a thought leader in the financial industry.
As a member of the Forbes Business Council, Dr. Chiang will engage with other industry leaders to share insights, gain new perspectives, and foster collaborations. "I am honored to join such a prestigious community," said Dr. Chiang. "This membership provides a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals and contribute to the ongoing discourse on financial innovation and investment strategies. Being part of this esteemed council will not only help me grow personally and professionally but also enable Spiking to further cement its leadership role in the fintech industry."
As a member, Dr. Chiang will have access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence, including the ability to publish thought leadership articles and participate in vetted business and service partnerships.
For more information about Dr. Clemen Chiang and Spiking, please visit Spiking's website.
