Dr. Clemen Chiang accepted into Forbes Business Council

As a member of the Forbes Business Council, Dr. Chiang will engage with other industry leaders to share insights, gain new perspectives, and foster collaborations. "I am honored to join such a prestigious community," said Dr. Chiang. "This membership provides a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals and contribute to the ongoing discourse on financial innovation and investment strategies. Being part of this esteemed council will not only help me grow personally and professionally but also enable Spiking to further cement its leadership role in the fintech industry."

Forbes Business Council is an invitation-only community for successful business owners and leaders. Members are selected based on their depth and diversity of experience. As a member, Dr. Chiang will have access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence, including the ability to publish thought leadership articles and participate in vetted business and service partnerships.

For more information about Dr. Clemen Chiang and Spiking, please visit Spiking's website.

