Dr. Clemen Chiang Unveils TradeGPT at IBM Z Day, Showcasing AI's Transformative Power in Finance

Dr. Clemen Chiang will reveal the groundbreaking AI platform TradeGPT during IBM Z Day, highlighting its transformative impact on Wall Street investing through advanced data analytics and insider insights.
SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Clemen Chiang, CEO of Spiking and a global thought leader in AI-driven financial innovation, is set to unveil TradeGPT—a groundbreaking AI platform—at the highly anticipated IBM Z Day virtual conference. Dr. Chiang, recently named to Fast Company's exclusive Impact Council, will headline the AI Unleashed panel at 3 PM ET, where he will share insights on how TradeGPT is poised to transform Wall Street investing.
With financial markets increasingly reliant on real-time data and predictive intelligence, TradeGPT promises to revolutionize how investors make decisions. This cutting-edge platform leverages insider trading activity, stock selection analytics, and predictive algorithms to empower users with timely, actionable market intelligence. Backed by IBM Z ScaleUp Program's advanced infrastructure, TradeGPT offers unparalleled capabilities in analyzing massive datasets to detect trading opportunities faster and more accurately than ever before.
"I'm excited to unveil TradeGPT at IBM Z Day," said Dr. Chiang. "Our mission at Spiking is to equip investors with the best data-driven tools available, and TradeGPT is a huge leap forward. It merges the power of AI with real-time insider information, providing an edge that was previously only available to institutional investors."
In addition to unveiling TradeGPT, Dr. Chiang's appointment to Fast Company's Impact Council highlights his influence across global financial technology and AI. As a member of this prestigious group, he joins an elite circle of innovators working on solving the world's most pressing challenges.
Why Attend IBM Z Day?
IBM Z Day is a unique opportunity for business leaders, technology enthusiasts, and investors to explore the latest advancements in AI, Hybrid Cloud, Quantum-Safe Security, and more. By attending, you'll gain exclusive access to industry leaders like Dr. Clemen Chiang, who are pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. This is the ideal event for anyone looking to stay ahead of the curve in enterprise computing and financial technology.
Event Details:
- Event: IBM Z Day – *AI Unleashed* Panel
- Date: October 1, 2024
- Time: 8 AM ET
- Registration: https://ibm.biz/ibmzday-2024
Don't miss out on the chance to engage with thought leaders and discover how AI is transforming industries globally. Register now to be part of this groundbreaking event.
For media inquiries or more information on TradeGPT and Dr. Clemen Chiang's role in advancing AI-driven finance, please contact:
Press Contact:
Nic Yee
[email protected]
+1 (570) SPIKING
ABOUT IBM Z Day
Get ready to immerse yourself in content-rich sessions on #AI, #hybridcloud, and #quantumsafe technologies at #IBMZDay! Join us on October 1, 2024, alongside over 250 industry experts, to explore how to unlock the full potential of AI with the power of IBM Z. This free, one-day virtual conference offers an exclusive opportunity to learn about the latest innovations in enterprise computing. Don't miss out—register now at https://ibm.biz/ibmzday-2024.
