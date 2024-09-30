Dr. Clemen Chiang Unveils TradeGPT at IBM Z Day, Showcasing AI's Transformative Power in Finance

TradeGPT was developed with the support of IBM, and the IBM Hyper Protect infrastructure, powered by IBM Z, enables us to deliver AI-driven insights at an unprecedented scale," said Dr. Chiang. "IBM Z Day is the ideal platform to demonstrate how AI is transforming the future of finance. Post this

"I'm excited to unveil TradeGPT at IBM Z Day," said Dr. Chiang. "Our mission at Spiking is to equip investors with the best data-driven tools available, and TradeGPT is a huge leap forward. It merges the power of AI with real-time insider information, providing an edge that was previously only available to institutional investors."

In addition to unveiling TradeGPT, Dr. Chiang's appointment to Fast Company's Impact Council highlights his influence across global financial technology and AI. As a member of this prestigious group, he joins an elite circle of innovators working on solving the world's most pressing challenges.

Why Attend IBM Z Day?

IBM Z Day is a unique opportunity for business leaders, technology enthusiasts, and investors to explore the latest advancements in AI, Hybrid Cloud, Quantum-Safe Security, and more. By attending, you'll gain exclusive access to industry leaders like Dr. Clemen Chiang, who are pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. This is the ideal event for anyone looking to stay ahead of the curve in enterprise computing and financial technology.

Event Details:

Event: IBM Z Day – *AI Unleashed* Panel

Date: October 1, 2024

Time: 8 AM ET

Registration: https://ibm.biz/ibmzday-2024

Don't miss out on the chance to engage with thought leaders and discover how AI is transforming industries globally. Register now to be part of this groundbreaking event.

ABOUT IBM Z Day

Get ready to immerse yourself in content-rich sessions on #AI, #hybridcloud, and #quantumsafe technologies at #IBMZDay! Join us on October 1, 2024, alongside over 250 industry experts, to explore how to unlock the full potential of AI with the power of IBM Z. This free, one-day virtual conference offers an exclusive opportunity to learn about the latest innovations in enterprise computing. Don't miss out—register now at https://ibm.biz/ibmzday-2024.

