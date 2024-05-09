Dr. Courtney Barber Named 2024 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year®

Dr. Courtney Barber is honored as the 2024 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® for her outstanding mental health advocacy and leadership within the military spouse community. Video of the awards ceremony is available here: https://www.youtube.com/@AFImilspooftheyear/streams.
WASHINGTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) proudly announces Dr. Courtney Barber as the 2024 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year®. Dr. Barber, a psychologist and marriage and family therapist, has earned this prestigious accolade through her unwavering advocacy and leadership in mental health and well-being for military spouses. Video of the awards ceremony is available here: https://www.youtube.com/@AFImilspooftheyear/streams.
As the Owner and CEO of Barber Family Counseling & Wellness, with over twenty years of experience in healthcare, Dr. Courtney Barber's dedication to mental health advocacy stems from her deep professional knowledge and personal experiences as a military spouse. Having pursued and obtained her bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degrees while navigating the challenges of being a military spouse, Dr. Barber exemplifies resilience and dedication and plans to utilize this recognition as a megaphone to empower and inspire other military spouses to pursue their educational and professional goals. Her vision extends beyond individual advocacy, aiming to foster a supportive network that elevates the entire military spouse community.
"The Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® award is a tribute to the silent heroes who serve our military communities with devotion and strength," said Lt. Gen. Stanley "Sid" E. Clarke III, USAF (Ret.), Chair of Armed Forces Insurance. "We honor military spouses like Dr. Courtney Barber, whose leadership in mental health advocacy exemplifies the courage and resilience that bind our communities together."
Selected from a highly competitive pool of over 400 nominees, the winners of this year's award demonstrate exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to actively engaging within their communities to support military families.
2024 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Branch Winners:
- Army: Kimberly Gold
- Marine Corps: Liz Hensel
- Navy: Angela Litteral
- Air Force: Danielle Alford
- Space Force: Courtney Barber
- Coast Guard: Shawna McQuate
- National Guard: Courtney Deady
Since its inception in 2008, the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® program has been the leading honor for military spouses, recognizing their crucial role in enhancing the readiness and resilience of military families. Award recipients are engaged in a year-round program designed to develop leadership skills, expand networks, and promote significant advancements within their communities.
For more information on the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® award program please visit msoy.afi.org. For media inquiries or interviews, please contact: Lakesha Cole, [email protected].
About Armed Forces Insurance:
Founded in 1887 by military leaders, Armed Forces Insurance (AFI) is dedicated to protecting the property of those who serve our nation. Beyond offering superior property and casualty insurance solutions to military professionals in the United States and abroad, AFI is also the proud owner of the Military Spouse of the Year® award program. This program, now recognized as a 501(c)(19) nonprofit organization, honors the dedication, achievements, and contributions of military spouses to their communities and the broader military environment. With an in-depth understanding of the unique challenges faced by its members, Armed Forces Insurance provides an unmatched level of personalized service in the industry. For more information about our insurance solutions and the Military Spouse of the Year® program, visit www.afi.org or call 1-800-495-8234. Stay connected with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
