Dr. Courtney Barber Named 2024 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year®

"The Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® award is a tribute to the silent heroes who serve our military communities with devotion and strength," said Lt. Gen. Stanley "Sid" E. Clarke III, USAF (Ret.), Chair of Armed Forces Insurance. "We honor military spouses like Dr. Courtney Barber, whose leadership in mental health advocacy exemplifies the courage and resilience that bind our communities together."

Selected from a highly competitive pool of over 400 nominees, the winners of this year's award demonstrate exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to actively engaging within their communities to support military families.

2024 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Branch Winners:

Army: Kimberly Gold

Marine Corps: Liz Hensel

Navy: Angela Litteral

Air Force: Danielle Alford

Space Force: Courtney Barber

Coast Guard: Shawna McQuate

National Guard: Courtney Deady

Since its inception in 2008, the Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® program has been the leading honor for military spouses, recognizing their crucial role in enhancing the readiness and resilience of military families. Award recipients are engaged in a year-round program designed to develop leadership skills, expand networks, and promote significant advancements within their communities.

