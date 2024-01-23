Dr. Craig Farnsworth - "The Putt Doctor" - Endorses Popticals NYDEF® Golf Sunglasses

Popticals NYDEF® Golf sunglasses are designed specifically for golfers and stand out as an essential aid in helping them to read golf courses and maintain their endurance throughout their rounds. Post this

"Popticals NYDEF® Golf sunglasses are designed specifically for golfers and stand out as an essential aid in helping them to read golf courses and maintain their endurance throughout their rounds," Farnsworth said. "These secure and lightweight sunglasses feature the highest quality lenses developed in partnership with Zeiss Vision, tinted specifically for golfers, with unique collapsibility for safe and simple storage off the course. To me, they are just as important as any other tool a golfer takes to the course."

To enrich golfers' visual perception, Popticals NYDEF® Golf sunglasses feature Zeiss Vision violet and purple tints, designed specifically to reduce the saturation of the color green, which can obscure course contours and grain patterns on putting surfaces.

"I feel confident that golfers will see the course and greens in a whole new way from the moment they first start wearing Popticals NYDEF® Golf sunglasses," Farnsworth said. "They provide a huge advantage in visual perception, which is as important an aspect of the game as any other factor."

In addition to endorsing the sunglasses, Popticals, along with Farnsworth, has created the Popticals NYDEF® Golf Learning Center (popticals.com/nydefgolf) to provide golf tips, information on visual awareness and endurance, and insights on how to best utilize Popticals NYDEF® Golf sunglasses.

Changing Perceptions of Golf Sunglasses

Farnsworth said many golfers don't wear sunglasses because it's a practice they didn't see historically among pro golfers, who once thought that wearing sunglasses could reduce their individuality and recognition among fans. That, he said, is changing.

"We're seeing some of the top professionals wear sunglasses whenever they are playing," Farnsworth said. "To me, it's inarguable that all golfers should do the same. Obviously, they provide protection against sun and wind, which is important unto itself. What many golfers don't think about is the visual fatigue that results from being in the sun and squinting. It most always contributes to the physical fatigue they are likely to feel toward the end of their round."

He said Popticals' lightweight Italian-designed frame – weighing in at about one ounce – and the wraparound styling that provides full eye coverage and preserves peripheral vision, is designed specifically to provide UV400 protection and enhance golfers' endurance on the course.

There Are Sunglasses and There Are Golf Sunglasses

While many sunglasses may provide basic protection from the sun, few offer features designed specifically to enrich golfers' interpretation of the course and help support improvement in their game. This, according to Farnsworth, is what sets Popticals far apart from other sunglasses.

"Popticals NYDEF® Golf sunglasses support visual endurance that is tailored to golfers, which in itself is critical," he said. "They then couple that with non-polarized premium nylon lenses that are tinted specifically to enable golfers to better interpret the course, from tee to green, often in ways that were previously impossible. Every detail of these sunglasses is crafted specifically with golfers in mind."

Portability Off the Course

Farnsworth said another reason golfers may choose not to use sunglasses is their bulk, which can make them cumbersome to transport in a pocket or golf bag. He cited Popticals' patented FL2 Micro-Rail System collapsibility as an additional advantage for golfers.

"Popticals were designed for easy portability," he said. "They collapse into a small size, about that of a fist, and fit snugly in their sturdy case to be easily carried in a pocket or any small space in a golf bag."

New Popticals NYDEF® Golf Learning Center

Concurrent with his endorsement of Popticals NYDEF® Golf Sunglasses, Farnsworth partnered with Popticals to initiate the Popticals NYDEF® Golf Learning Center, a resource where golfers can find tips to enrich their game, information on visual endurance, and insights on how best to utilize Popticals NYDEF® Golf sunglasses to their maximum benefit. Visit the NYDEF® Golf Learning Center at popticals.com/nydefgolf

"We want the Popticals NYDEF® Golf Learning Center to be a valuable part of the golf community," said Gary DiSalvo, CEO of Popticals. "We hope that golfers will find it to be a useful resource of insights from Dr. Farnsworth and other expert contributors to use in their pursuit of this great, lifelong sport."

