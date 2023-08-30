Dr. Daisy Ayim Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Dr. Ayim is a leader in her field and integrates superior technology into her cosmetic practice. Tweet this

Dr. Daisy Ayim trained in cosmetic surgery with top cosmetic and plastic surgeons in Seattle/Bellevue and performed well over 575 cosmetic procedures which undoubtedly provided a unique perspective and exposure to aesthetic surgery. Dr. Ayim loves being a cosmetic surgeon and it resonates in her art. Her goal is to restore beauty your way while using her medical knowledge and sound surgical expertise.

Body, Face, and Vulva Contouring

The art of sculpting the appearance of skin and tissue of our body into pleasing results involves both surgical and non-surgical modalities. Dr. Daisy Ayim has in-depth experience with both options to contour your body. Whether using innovative technology like Bodytite or Facetite that is radiofrequency-based energy to melt fat while increasing collagen production or Morpheus8 radiofrequency micro-needling to tighten the skin, Dr. Ayim incorporates these non-surgical modalities to diversify your option to achieve amazing results.

Dr. Daisy Ayim was the first physician in Houston to have Votiva, a radiofrequency technology, to restore the internal vaginal epithelium improving incontinence and lubrication and externally to tighten skin, lift sagging labia or vulva while restoring sensitivity to the clitoris. Votiva is a dynamic innovative technology unlike others for both medical and aesthetic indications for vaginal rejuvenation. As one of the first to have the Bodytite, Facetite, Morpheus8, Votiva platform in the Houston area, Dr. Ayim is a leader in her field and integrates superior technology into her cosmetic practice.

Surgical body contouring involves the removal of fat, skin, or transfer of fat to enhance volume. Liposuction is a high-demand procedure in her practice and it is commonly performed while awake with local anesthesia. Tumescent anesthesia or local anesthesia offers minimal downtime, painless, awake solution to body contouring, unlike general anesthesia. Liposuction is commonly performed on the face, neck, body, or vulva areas which may be combined with Facetite or Bodytite to improve skin tightening in any of those areas.

Dr. Daisy Ayim offers surgical body contouring procedures in her practice such as Lipoabdominoplasty, abdominoplasty, or tummy tuck which are synonyms used to describe the removal of excess fat and skin. Dr. Ayim also commonly performs aesthetic feminine procedures like breast augmentation, breast reduction, breast lift labiaplasty, hymenoplasty, clitoral hood reduction, mons pubic lift or liposuction, perineoplasty, vaginoplasty, and mommy makeover. These delicate feminine aesthetic procedures require precision in technique and finesse hands and her extensive experience is unique in Houston. Dr. Ayim has dealt with thousands of vulva and vagina anatomy that required her expertise to restore.

Dr. Daisy Ayim is sought after by clients for quality work and is a thought leader in aesthetic feminine plastic surgery. Dr. Ayim has numerous distinguished awards and recognitions befitting of her robust career. She is well respected by her peers and a true artist in all senses.

Education

BS, Biochemistry, Louisiana State University

MD, University of Texas Medical Branch

General Surgery Internship, The Methodist Hospital

Obstetrics & Gynecology Residency, Howard University Hospital

Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship, Anderson Sobel Cosmetic

Awards/Recognitions

Top Doc 2020, Houstonia Magazine

Houston Top Doctor, H Texas Magazine 2019

Top Doc 2018, Houstonia Magazine

Top Doc 2017, Houstonia Magazine

Super Doctor Texas 2017, Rising Stars by Texas Monthly Magazine

Houston Top Doctor, H Texas Magazine 2016

Featured as Dynamic Woman, Houston's Modern Luxury Magazine 2012

Administrative Chief Resident, Howard University Hospital

Wyeth Grant Recipient, 19th Annual Resident Reporter Program, American Society of Reproductive Medicine

Grant Recipient, NIH/NMA Fellows in Academic Careers

Huel D Perkins Leadership Award, Louisiana State University

Academics

Clinical Assistant Professor, The University of Texas Health Science, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Past Clinical Instructor, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Department of Gynecology & Obstetrics

Learn more about Dr. Daisy Ayim by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-daisy-ayim/

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeau

Media Contact

Brooke Klaiman, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, 5612122126, [email protected], https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

SOURCE Haute Beauty by Haute Living