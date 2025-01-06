Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt Brings Hope and Empowerment to Kuala Lumpur with Women of Global Change

Anne Tham reflected on the resonance of Dr. Hunt's visit, saying, "Shellie's presence here reminded us of the extraordinary power of compassion and action. Together, we're creating a legacy of hope that transcends borders." Post this

"This visit was not just about the gifts we brought, but the human connection we shared," said Dr. Hunt. "Every kind word, every small act of love, is a reminder to these patients that they are seen, valued, and supported in their fight."

Dr. Hunt also visited the DWI Emas International School, where she shared stories, inspiration, and essential care packages with the children. Each package, containing items like hand sanitizer, candy, soap, handwritten notes, and more, symbolized the love and care of a global community standing behind them. The children's smiles and excitement reminded everyone of the power of simple acts of kindness to spark joy and hope.

The trip continued with a collaborative effort to support Yayasan Chow, where Dr. Hunt and Anne Tham met with Ms. Ananti, CEO of the foundation, to address the needs of underserved children. Through thoughtful dialogue and generous donations, the Women of Global Change demonstrated their unwavering commitment to strengthening communities through both immediate relief and long-term support.

But the mission didn't stop there. This visit to Southeast Asia also highlighted WGC's solidarity with other global changemakers. Dr. Hunt reflected on the shared vision of empowerment, citing celebrities like Caroline Rhea, who advocates for health equity through her work with the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children in Los Angeles, and Olivia Rodrigo, whose collaboration with Jhpiego has brought life-saving healthcare to women and families in the Philippines.

"We are all connected by a shared humanity," Dr. Hunt emphasized. "When we stand together, we can achieve miracles—whether it's providing healthcare, education, or simply hope for a better tomorrow."

This belief in unity and action is the cornerstone of Women of Global Change. With a mission to empower through education, business, and sustainable development, WGC operates across multiple continents, creating a ripple effect of positivity that has reached over 50,000 families. WGC's International Summits, held in diverse locations around the world, gather business leaders, entrepreneurs, and advocates to collaborate on innovative solutions for pressing global challenges. These summits are not just meetings—they are movements.

After her impactful visit to Malaysia, Dr. Hunt traveled to the WGC Philippines Chapter, where the work continued. From schools to communities, her focus remained on empowering individuals with the tools, knowledge, and support needed to thrive. Whether through educational programs, sustainable business development, or hands-on humanitarian outreach, the mission remains the same: to uplift, inspire, and transform lives.

As Dr. Hunt herself put it: "Empowered individuals create empowered communities. Together, we are building a better world—one person, one community, one act of kindness at a time."

About Women of Global Change

Women of Global Change is a multi-award-winning organization dedicated to creating social impact through humanitarian projects, educational platforms, and sustainable business practices. Honored by the U.S. Senate and recipient of multiple Presidential Service Awards, WGC believes that every human being deserves access to clean water, food, healthcare, education, and economic opportunities. Through global collaboration, WGC continues to light the way toward a brighter future for all.

For more information about Women of Global Change, visit http://www.womenofglobalchange.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Elizabeth Frederick, JD, Women of Global Change, 1-949-273-8788, [email protected], www.womenofglobalchange.com

