Dr. Dan Gessler joins Flow Science as Global Water Infrastructure Lead

"I am very excited to be joining the FLOW-3D HYDRO team to help our current and future clients maximize the value of their FLOW-3D investment," says Dr. Gessler. Post this

"Flow Science is a company I have always admired for their commitment to modeling excellence, customer support, and training," says Dr. Gessler. "I am very excited to be joining the FLOW-3D HYDRO team to help our current and future clients maximize the value of their FLOW-3D investment."

"We're thrilled to have Dan join the FLOW-3D HYDRO team," says Flow Science President, John Wendelbo. "His experience at Alden and deep understanding of the value that CFD brings to the water infrastructure sector will be an invaluable asset to Flow Science's efforts to empower engineers to find better solutions for the evolving challenges of water management around the world."

Dr. Gessler joined Alden in 2002, was promoted to Director of Numeric Modeling in 2005, and then to Vice President in 2009. Since then, he has served as project manager, technical lead, and other lead roles for a range of water infrastructure projects, including leading a team of engineers in assessing the cavitation damage potential of the Oroville Dam Flood Control Outlet (spillway), leading the model tests for the Mid Barataria and Mid Breton sediment diversions, and leading the final hydraulic performance tests for the recently constructed third set of locks for the Panama Canal. Prior to joining Alden, Dr. Gessler worked as a research scientist and assistant professor at Colorado State University, where he worked on the development of a 3D sediment modeling code for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and taught classes in statics and solid mechanics. Dr. Gessler holds a PhD in Civil Engineering from Colorado State University. He is a registered professional engineer in Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.

About Flow Science

Flow Science, Inc. is a privately held company specializing in transient, free-surface CFD flow modeling software. Engineers and scientists at leading companies and institutions around the world use FLOW-3D software products to solve the toughest free-surface CFD problems in civil and environmental engineering, metal casting, aerospace, automotive, biotechnology, microfluidics, consumer products, laser welding and additive manufacturing. FLOW-3D has distributors and technical support services in nations throughout the Americas, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East and Asia. Flow Science is located in Santa Fe, New Mexico and can be found online at https://www.flow3d.com. FLOW-3D and TruVOF are registered trademarks in the USA and other countries.

Media Contact

Amanda Ruggles, Flow Science, Inc., 505-982-0088, [email protected], https://www.flow3d.com

SOURCE Flow Science, Inc.; Flow Science, Inc.