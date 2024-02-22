Dr. Daniel E. Walker Hosts Hometown Movie Screening For His Mentee, Bomani J. Story's 'The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster' in Rialto, CA on Monday, February 26, 2024

"Bomani Story is simply one of the most promising and productive young filmmakers working today." - Dr. Daniel E. Walker Post this

Filmmaker, philanthropist, and early-stage investor Dr. Daniel E. Walker is hosting a private screening of his longtime mentee Bomani J. Story's directorial debut, "The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster," on Monday, February 26 at Cinemark Bistro Renaissance Marketplace and XD, 1355 W. Renaissance Parkway in Rialto, California. The pre-reception for the RLJE Films release begins at 5:30 p.m. and the screening starts at promptly at 7:00pm (no trailers). Admission is $10. The screening is a hometown celebration of Story's breakthrough movie "The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster" which premiered at SXSW Film Festival 2023 and recently received two nominations at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Independent Movie and Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture for lead actress Laya DeLeon Hayes.

Staring Hayes ("The Equalizer"), Denzel Whitaker ("The Great Debaters," "Black Panther") and Chad L. Coleman ("The Wire," "The Walking Dead"), the science fiction horror film reviewed in The New York Times, Los Angeles Times and Wall Street Journal is inspired by Mary Shelley's 1818 novel "Frankenstein; or The Modern Prometheus." Teen science-buff Vicaria (Hayes) is traumtized by the brutal death of her older brother, and she brings him back to life.

Story is humbled by the welcoming response "The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster" has received. "It's my first movie, so the only thing I expected was to hopefully get it made and hope that someone watched it," he says. "So every stage that's happened from SXSW to winning awards at other festivals, to having an actual theater release to being on airplanes to being on Shudder and ALLBLK, AMC+, strong streaming platforms, to learn that it has been nominated for two NAACP Image Awards has been amazing."

Dr. Daniel E. Walker and Story's relationship began when Story enrolled in Walker's classes at San Bernardino Valley College. After graduating from the junior college, Story transferred to USC, where Walker was also teaching, and the two remained in contact. Hosting the private screening in Walker and Story's hometown community brings things full circle. "Bomani Story is simply one of the most promising and productive young filmmakers working today," Walker says. "Having watched him grow from an aspiring storyteller in my class back at San Bernardino Valley College, to our time at USC, to his film screening at my Long Beach Indie International Film Festival, I know that he has no limits. It is a great honor to bring him back to his community and to showcase him and this community to my Hollywood world."

Continuing his long-standing mission of connecting creativity and capital, Walker is bringing key members of the entertainment ecosystem to the Inland Empire to support Story's work and explore future investment and collaboration in the field of entertainment, media, and communications (EMC). Included in the list of confirmed attendees are board trustees representing more than $80 Billion of investment capital, general partners of some of the leading entertainment-focused investment funds, major production companies, accomplished actors, producers, and a number of Dr. Walker's mentees from the USC School of Cinematic Arts, UCLA Film School, AFI, and the USC Thornton School of Music.

Confirmed institutional investors for the intimate, invitation-only VIP reception include:

Dr. Paulette Brown-Hinds - James Irvine Foundation and the Inland Empire Community Foundation

- James Irvine Foundation and the Inland Empire Community Foundation Vivian Ray - Los Angeles County Employees Retirement System

- Los Angeles County Employees Retirement System Alysia Bonner - Fresno County Public Employees Pension Fund

- Fresno County Public Employees Pension Fund Louis Nguyen - San Diego City Employees Retirement System and The California Healthcare Foundation

These pension funds are either looking to expand their portfolios in entertainment, media, and communications or are looking to invest in EMC funds and companies for the first time.

Walker will also have a host of young creatives in the room and visual and performing arts educators from school districts throughout Southern California. When asked about this interesting mix of audiences, Walker replied, "People don't understand that public pension funds like the California State Teachers Retirement System and the California Public Employees Retirement System have large holdings in the EMC space, owning significant shares of companies like Meta, Warner Bros. Discovery, and The Walt Disney Company. I'm just connecting the dots for people."

The event will conclude with Walker facilitating a Q&A session with Story.

Story appreciates Dr. Walker. "Dr. Walker has supported me since I was a college kid sitting in the front of his class and now he's doing it again by spreading the word about my film in our home base the IE," Story says. "Having hometown support is an incredible feeling especially from a man like Dr. Walker who is always at the forefront of the expansion and education of black culture and history."

