Dr. Darryl Murdock Joins Avineon, Inc.'s U.S. Federal Team

Darryl's background is an ideal fit for Avineon and our customers. Avineon is a longstanding federal contractor and Darryl's experience in the geospatial intelligence space will help our team bring the industry best practices learned in the commercial space to more of our federal customers.

Dr. Murdock is also an active participant in the global geospatial community. He has written numerous publications on a variety of geospatial issues and served as Vice President of Professional Development for the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation, a nonprofit educational foundation dedicated to promoting the geospatial intelligence tradecraft and developing a stronger GEOINT Community. Dr. Murdock earned his B.S. in Human Factors from the United States Military Academy and his M.S. and Ph.D. in Environmental Resources Engineering from the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

Dr. Murdock will leverage this background to help Avineon apply its past performance in the state/local government and commercial sectors to design and deliver geospatial solutions for U.S. federal government customers. As an Esri Gold and Cornerstone Business Partner, Avineon holds the Esri Utility Network Management Specialty, Parcel Management Specialty, and State and Local Government Specialty.

Avineon's Chief Operating Officer/Senior Vice President, U.S. Federal, Ms. Heesun Robertson, said, "Darryl's background is an ideal fit for Avineon and our customers. While Avineon is a longstanding federal contractor, our GIS business has historically been focused on the commercial sector. Darryl's experience in the federal geospatial intelligence space will help our team bring the industry best practices learned in the commercial space to more of our federal customers."

