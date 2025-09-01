Dr. Deepa Bhat of Ravive Plastic Surgery in Tampa has been named a 2025 Tampa Magazine Top Doctor

Being named a Top Doctor by Tampa Magazine is a prestigious achievement, as honorees are selected through a peer-voting process among local physicians. This recognition signals that Dr. Bhat is not only respected by her patients but also by her fellow medical professionals. Post this

2025 Tampa Magazine Top Doctor Winner

Being named a Top Doctor by Tampa Magazine is a prestigious achievement, as honorees are selected through a peer-voting process among local physicians. This recognition signals that Dr. Bhat is not only respected by her patients but also by her fellow medical professionals.

Specializing in a range of surgical and non-surgical procedures, Dr. Bhat has helped countless patients achieve natural, balanced results tailored to their unique goals. Her training, advanced surgical techniques, and commitment to safety ensure that every patient receives the highest quality care.

At Ravive Plastic Surgery, our philosophy is centered on enhancing each patient's natural beauty. Whether someone is seeking subtle facial rejuvenation, a body contouring procedure, or post-surgical refinement, Dr. Bhat brings both precision and artistry to every case.

A Commitment to Excellence in Tampa Plastic Surgery

Dr. Bhat's dedication to her patients goes beyond the operating room. She is passionate about staying at the forefront of medical innovation, continuously refining her skills, and investing in technologies that enhance patient safety and outcomes.

This commitment to growth allows Ravive Plastic Surgery to offer procedures that meet the highest standards of modern plastic surgery, achieving desired results and supporting long-term patient satisfaction.

Dr. Deepa Bhat, Ravive Plastic Surgery, 1 (813)590-7960, [email protected], https://raviveplasticsurgery.com/

