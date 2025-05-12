Dr. Diana Azzam Receives Standing Ovation at TEDxMiami: Beyond Boundaries

"This partnership demonstrates what's possible when research, philanthropy, and clinical care unite around a common goal—giving children a better chance at life." Dr. Diana Azzam Post this

Her TEDx talk centered around Logan, a young patient with relapsed leukemia who is now thriving—healthy, happy, and full of life—thanks to this precision-guided treatment. In a deeply moving moment, Logan's parents were present in the audience, witnessing their son's story being told as a symbol of what's possible when innovation meets compassion.

This breakthrough was made possible through a mission-aligned collaboration that began right here in Miami:

Florida International University (FIU) provided the academic and scientific leadership for the study, with research conducted in its cutting-edge translational oncology labs.

The project was funded by the Live Like Bella® Childhood Cancer Foundation, whose dedication to finding better treatments for children with cancer fueled this important work.

Nicklaus Children's Hospital, where Logan received treatment, partnered with researchers to integrate these personalized findings into real-world pediatric cancer care.

"This partnership demonstrates what's possible when research, philanthropy, and clinical care unite around a common goal—giving children a better chance at life," said Dr. Diana Azzam. "Logan's journey is a reminder that Functional Precision Medicine is not just a scientific advancement—it's a deeply human one."

The FPM platform, developed by First Ascent Biomedical in partnership with FIU, represents a paradigm shift in oncology. It moves beyond genomics alone and leverages real-time drug response data to match patients with the treatments most likely to help them.

