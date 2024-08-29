Dr. Diane Hamilton Receives Fulbright Specialist Award to Luxembourg at Luxembourg School of Business

Dr. Diane Hamilton of Forbes School of Business at the University of Arizona Global Campus has received a Fulbright Specialist Program award to collaborate on a project at Luxembourg School of Business.
PHOENIX, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Department of State and Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board are pleased to announce that Dr. Diane Hamilton of the Forbes School of Business and Technology at the University of Arizona Global Campus has received a Fulbright Specialist Program award. She will complete a project at Luxembourg School of Business that aims to exchange knowledge and establish partnerships benefiting participants, institutions, and communities both in the U.S. and overseas through a variety of educational and training activities with Business Administration.
Dr. Hamilton is one of 400 U.S. citizens who share expertise with host institutions abroad through the Fulbright Specialist Program each year. Recipients of Fulbright Specialists awards are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement, demonstrated leadership in their field, and the potential to foster long-term cooperation between institutions in the U.S. and abroad.
The Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government and is designed to build lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. The Fulbright Program is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations, and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the Program, which operates in over 160 countries worldwide. Since its establishment in 1946, the Fulbright Program has given more than 400,000 students, scholars, teachers, artists, and scientists the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas, and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns.
Fulbrighters address critical global issues in all disciplines, while building relationships, knowledge, and leadership in support of the long-term interests of the United States. Fulbright alumni have achieved distinction in many fields, including 60 who have been awarded the Nobel Prize, 88 who have received Pulitzer Prizes, and 39 who have served as a head of state or government.
For further information about the Fulbright Program or the U.S. Department of State, please visit http://eca.state.gov/fulbright or contact the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs Press Office by telephone 202-632-6452 or e-mail [email protected].
