Dr. Dieter Unterharnscheidt Honored with AESC Lifetime Achievement Award

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC) honored Spencer Stuart Partner Dr. Dieter Unterharnscheidt with the AESC Lifetime Achievement Award for his distinguished career in executive search and leadership consulting.

"AESC members in the DACH region have exemplified the true value of AESC – collaborating for the good of the profession," said AESC CEO Karen Greenbaum. "Dieter has been a key member of the AESC DACH group, showcasing the strength of collaboration even while competing in the marketplace. His peers, including those from competitor firms, nominated him for this award--highlighting Dieter's status as an icon in the profession and affirming his worthiness of this most prestigious honor."

Dieter has been a consistent ambassador for the executive search and leadership consulting profession for more than three decades. He joined Spencer Stuart nearly 20 years ago and has been a Partner since 2008.

"Dieter has been instrumental in boosting Spencer Stuart's reputation in the German market," said Spencer Stuart Board Chair Frank Birkel, who served alongside Dieter on Spencer Stuart's German Leadership Team.

Jordan Brugg, Spencer Stuart CEO and Managing Partner said: "This award is the capstone of achievement, and we are proud that Dieter's commitment to excellence not only set the standard for our people but also for the entire profession."

Dieter has built a reputation for his expertise in the Industrial and Energy sectors, as well as in the finance function working across multiple sectors. For several years, he led the German Industrial Practice and the Financial Officer Practice. Dieter also built and developed Spencer Stuart's Energy Practice in Germany.

"Dieter exemplifies what it means to be a search consultant operating at the highest level in our profession, having built incredible relationships over the decades," explained Frank Birkel. "His deep understanding of what it means to serve and advise clients, combined with exceptional talent for business development, has established him as a pre-eminent consultant within his area of expertise, respected by clients, colleagues and competitors alike."

Odgers Berndtson Partner and Member of the Global Board Klaus Hansen has known Dieter since 1998 when the two worked at Odgers Berndtson together. Klaus recalls Dieter's ability to support Odgers Berndtson's Energy Practice in becoming a leading practice in the sector following the liberalization of the Energy market.

"Dieter has been an ace in developing long-term relationships with key clients by delivering results with the highest standards, with a total client focus and free of any vanity, arrogance, or selfishness," said Klaus.

During his long and distinguished career, Dieter has proven himself to be a highly successful and effective advisor to a wide range of clients inside and outside Germany, as well as an advocate for the executive search industry at large.

Dieter has made it his mission to develop and mentor new consultants and other team members at Spencer Stuart, always with the long-term interests of the firm and the profession at heart. Over the years, he has hired several associates and developed them into senior associate and consultant roles.

"Dieter was happy to help younger consultants to develop themselves into the business, sharing mandates and fees, and giving the opportunity to get client exposure already at an early stage," said Klaus.

Additionally, Dieter has been an active member of AESC's DACH steering committee since 2010, serving as a driving force in AESC's engagement with members in the DACH region. His collaborative approach and interest in the next generation of our profession has not only shaped the direction of our industry but has inspired many who have had the privilege to learn from his experience and leadership.

"Both Dieter and Thomas [Becker, Dieter's fellow Lifetime Achievement Award winner] have been exceptional ambassadors for our profession, working at the top with globally active clients," said AESC DACH Committee Chair and Heidrick & Struggles Partner Christine Stimpel. "More than that, they have contributed to the AESC in an outstanding manner, being a core part of the team in the DACH region, with active participation and contributions throughout the years."

Bestowed since 1982, the AESC Lifetime Achievement Award is the capstone award for the executive search and leadership consulting profession. It is bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated a lifelong commitment to the profession.

AESC Lifetime Achievement Award winners have a long and distinguished career in executive search and/ or leadership consulting. As practitioners, they clearly rise above the rest and have outstanding reputations. They are considered icons in the profession and unquestionably meritorious of the recognition.

Since 1959, AESC has set quality standards for the executive search and leadership consulting profession. AESC Members represent 16,000+ trusted professionals in 1,200+ offices, spanning 70+ countries. AESC Members are recognized experts providing consulting services in the areas of leaders, teams and culture to the world's leading organizations. They leverage their access and expertise to place more than 100,000 executives each year in board of directors and C-level positions across industry sectors. Dedicated to strengthening leadership together, AESC and its members share a deep commitment to the highest quality standards in executive search and leadership consulting—for the benefit of clients and the profession. We Shape. Connect. Educate. Innovate. Learn more about us at aesc.org. For AESC's career services, visit bluesteps.com.

