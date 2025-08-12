Dr. Douglas Ng, DDS, answers the question 'Can my 12-year-old get a dental implant?'

Parents want to know if implants are appropriate for their children. Post this

The jaw continues to grow new bone as it matures. Along with new teeth coming in and the jaw's natural growth patterns, there is a chance the implant will become unstable and have to be removed. There is also a chance the implant will interfere with natural bone growth and the development and growth of new teeth.

So, what's a parent to do when a broken tooth leaves an unsightly gap or causes oral health issues?

"Let's use an example of losing a front tooth," said the Nipomo dentist. "Kids start losing their front teeth around age 6, and the loss of primary teeth continues until the permanent molars have grown in at around ages 13 or 14."

That's a natural process. We all think the 6-year-old looks cute with those missing front teeth. "Oh, you're growing up," we say, and the youngster feels proud. It's a completely different situation when a 12 or 13-year-old is missing a front tooth. The gap in their smile embarrasses them. Wavering self-esteem can affect their studies and relationships with friends and family. "Do we have options? Absolutely," said Dr. Ng. "Dental science comes to the rescue for young people, too!"

The gaps left from the natural loss of primary teeth are filled by the incoming new tooth. A gap left from the loss of a permanent tooth is an entirely different matter. It's important to fill that gap. Missing adult teeth can contribute to health issues such as loss of bone growth, teeth shifting, not chewing food properly, cavities, and gum disease.

The Nipomo dentist reports that many restorative procedures help youngsters have a bright, confident smile and preserve jaw health and general oral health until an implant is appropriate, including:

Partial dentures, which are temporary, removable, and easy to adjust as the jaw continues to grow.

Dental bridges use adjacent teeth as support to fill gaps.

Braces can include artificial teeth that are attached to the wires and address alignment issues at the same time as filling a gap.

Space maintainers hold space (gaps) to prevent adjacent teeth from shifting.

The best thing to do when a youngster of any age breaks a tooth is to visit the family dentist. An examination and consultation gives parents the information they need to make the best decision.

Dr. Ng has been providing individual and family dental care for the Central Coast since 2008. His services include pediatric dentistry, general dentistry, oral examinations, fillings, crowns, implant crowns, teeth cleaning, teeth whitening, and more. Focusing on top-level customer service, patient care, and the latest dental science and technologies are priorities for Dr. Ng and his staff.

Nipomo Family Dentistry

195 N Thompson Ave Suite #3

Nipomo, CA 93444

(805) 929-1888

Media Contact

Jackie Iddings, Access Publishing, 8052269890, [email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Douglas Ng