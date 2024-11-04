Dr. Dror Paley Named to Florida Trend's 2024 Florida 500 for 7th Year, Establishing Paley Institute as Global Hub for Advanced Medical Tourism

"This recognition from Florida Trend reflects not only my work but the dedication of our entire team, whose commitment and expertise drive exceptional patient care across the globe." says Dr. Dror Paley. Post this

Three of Dr. Paley's patients have proudly competed in the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, showcasing the transformative power of advanced limb treatment and rehabilitation offered by the Institute. Dr. Paley's commitment to life-changing outcomes has earned the Institute a reputation as the premier destination for treating congenital limb deformities and complex spine conditions worldwide.

Building on his mission to extend world-class care, Dr. Paley has launched the Instituto Paley LatinoAmerica in partnership with CORA Group and under the leadership of Dr. León Mora. This latest addition, based in Colombia, joins the Paley European Institute in Poland and the Paley Middle East Clinic in Abu Dhabi, creating a global network of facilities dedicated to orthopedic excellence.

In conjunction with this expansion, Dr. Paley recenlty published his 6th book, Congenital Femoral Deficiency: An Orthopedic Surgeon's Systematic Guide for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Congenital Femoral Deficiency in Children and Young Adults. This comprehensive guide reflects Dr. Paley's dedication to advancing orthopedic knowledge and enhancing patient care worldwide. Profits from this publication support the Paley Foundation's mission to advance medical research and education, enriching lives across the globe. These educational and research initiatives further drive economic growth in West Palm Beach, as physicians from around the world travel to the region multiple times a year for specialized training and events.

"Our mission has always been to redefine what's possible in orthopedic and neurosurgical care," said Dr. Paley. "This recognition from Florida Trend reflects not only my work but the dedication of our entire team, whose commitment and expertise drive exceptional patient care across the globe."

The Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute continues to serve as a beacon of hope, transforming lives and driving economic growth in West Palm Beach and in communities around the world as the largest orthopedic medical tourism center in the US and in the world.

About Dror Paley, MD

Dr. Dror Paley is an internationally acclaimed orthopedic surgeon recognized for his groundbreaking work in limb deformity correction, limb lengthening, and complex orthopedic reconstruction. Throughout his career, Dr. Paley has developed innovative surgical techniques that have transformed the lives of thousands of patients worldwide. As a respected author and pioneering orthopedic innovator, he continually advances the field of orthopedic surgery, sharing his expertise through publications and global speaking engagements.

Dr. Paley founded the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute in West Palm Beach, Florida, which has become a premier center for orthopedic excellence and medical tourism, as well as the global hub for congenital limb deformities. His dedication to advancing patient care and training has established the Institute as a leader in both pediatric and adult orthopedic specialties. Beyond his professional work, Dr. Paley is committed to promoting economic growth in West Palm Beach by hosting global training events that bring healthcare professionals to the area.

Married with four children and two grandchildren, Dr. Paley enjoys cycling, rock climbing, scuba diving, and studying history in his free time. Visit PaleyInstitute.org to learn more.

