Dr. Eileen K. Fry-Bowers, Dean of the USF School of Nursing & Health Professions, Launches First Nurse Health Equity Scholars Program with Alameda Health System

This new academic partnership will host the first 13 pre-selected Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) sophomore students to join AHS and focus on public service and the work of a safety net health care system.

Romoanetia Lofton, DNP, MSN, MBA, RN, NE-BC, system chief nursing officer and Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus chief administrative officer, is the AHS executive sponsor of the program.

"Alameda Health System is pleased to welcome USF's Nurse Health Equity Scholars," said Lofton. "AHS is a vanguard of medical excellence and a haven for the most vulnerable patient populations. It is an ideal learning environment for nursing students who are passionate about providing equitable, compassionate, and culturally sensitive care. Here, Nurse Health Equity Scholars will gain practical experience delivering on the AHS mission: Caring, Healing, Teaching, and Serving All."

"I am honored to have developed this program focusing on health equity and supporting meeting culturally sensitive and specific nursing education demands," Dr. Fry-Bowers stated. "Nursing is changing its focus from merely delivering health care to developing health and eliminating health inequities. It recognizes that nurses need to be equipped with the necessary skills to provide care tailored to the unique needs of different individuals and communities. Scholars will also have access to additional educational and professional development opportunities that will intentionally prepare them to work in the public safety net sector. We are excited to launch the Nurse Health Equity Scholars program and promote health equity and justice."

About Alameda Health System

Alameda Health System (AHS) is a leading public integrated health care provider and medical training institution recognized for patient and family-centered care and reducing health disparities. AHS provides comprehensive medical treatment, behavioral health services, disease prevention and health promotion throughout our integrated network of hospitals, wellness centers and skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities. AHS includes three acute care hospitals, a psychiatric hospital, four ambulatory care wellness centers, five post-acute facilities, and the only adult Level 1 Trauma Center and psychiatric emergency department in Alameda County. AHS is committed to eliminating health disparities, promoting wellness and improving the health of the community through its mission of caring, healing, teaching and serving all. For more information, visit AlamedaHealthSystem.org.

About the USF School of Nursing and Health Professions

The mission of the USF School of Nursing and Health Professions is to improve the health of all populations through equitable and compassionate service, value-driven research, and innovative education of health professionals, preparing them to use their hearts, minds, and souls to change the health of the world. For more information, visit our website.

About the University of San Francisco

The University of San Francisco is a private, Jesuit Catholic university that reflects the diversity, optimism, and opportunities of the city that surrounds it. USF offers more than 230 undergraduate, graduate, professional, and certificate programs in the arts and sciences, business, law, education, and nursing and health professions. At USF, each course is an intimate learning community in which top professors encourage students to turn learning into positive action, so the students graduate equipped to do well in the world — and inspired to change it for the better. For more information, visit usfca.edu.

