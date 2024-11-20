Dr. Elizabeth Perry Publishes New Book on Advanced Endodontic Practice

Dr. Elizabeth Perry, owner of Perry Endodontics in Westfield, Massachusetts, and one of the region's leading endodontists, is proud to announce the publication of Pitt Ford's Problem-Based Learning in Endodontology, 2nd Edition. The book provides a reference for endodontists, dentists, and dental students interested in expanding their knowledge on relevant topics in the field.

WESTFIELD, Mass., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Elizabeth Perry, owner of Perry Endodontics in Westfield, Massachusetts, and one of the region's leading endodontists, is proud to announce the publication of Pitt Ford's Problem-Based Learning in Endodontology, 2nd Edition. Serving as lead editor and chapter author, Dr. Perry collaborated with renowned experts from around the world to produce this comprehensive resource, featuring the latest research and innovations in the field of endodontics. The book provides a reference for endodontists, dentists, and dental students interested in expanding their knowledge on relevant topics in the field.

Endodontists are specialists known for their expertise in saving natural teeth, primarily through procedures like root canal therapy. With advanced training in diagnosing and treating dental and facial pain, they use cutting-edge techniques to preserve teeth that might otherwise need extraction. This book represents the culmination of Dr. Perry's dedication to advancing the specialty, bringing together the knowledge of 38 endodontists from around the globe to cover critical topics and breakthroughs in the field.

Dr. Perry also leads Perry Endodontics (https://www.perryendo.com), the only practice in Western Massachusetts staffed entirely by board-certified endodontists. The practice is known for its patient-centered care, utilizing state-of-the-art technology and advanced treatments to preserve natural teeth and manage complex dental issues. Perry Endodontics is the only endodontic practice in Western Massachusetts in which all of the Endodontists are Board Certified. Perry Endodontics offers a full range of specialized services, including root canal therapy, retreatments, endodontic microsurgery, and the diagnosis of persistent dental pain.

In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Perry is a clinical instructor of endodontics at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine and currently serves as the Treasurer of the American Association of Endodontists (AAE). Her dedication to continuing education and advancements in endodontics have put Perry Endodontics at the forefront of dental specialty practices.

Pitt Ford's Problem-Based Learning in Endodontology, 2nd Edition is currently available in paperback and digital versions and can be ordered here. It can also be purchased from Amazon and a variety of other vendors where professional books are sold.

Perry Endodontics, located at 53 Southampton Rd, Suite 6, Westfield, MA 01085,

provides a wide range of endodontic services for patients in the community and surrounding areas. They can be reached by phone at 413-562-3900 or their website (https://www.perryendo.com) for more information or to schedule an appointment.

