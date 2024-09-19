Dr. Erez Dayan, Top Reno/Tahoe, NV, Plastic Surgeon, Presented Groundbreaking Study at Aesthetic Summit in Sardinia, Italy

"Presenting at this Aesthetic Summit in Sardinia, Italy was a tremendous honor, and I am excited I shared my research on radiofrequency technology and its potential to transform aesthetic and reconstructive procedures.," says Dr. Erez Dayan. Post this

More about Dr. Erez Dayan:

Dr. Dayan provides comprehensive aesthetic treatments for the face, breast and body. At his practice Avance Plastic Surgery Institute, which is located at located at 5588 Longley Lane in Reno, Nevada, Dr. Dayan offers cutting-edge technology, surgical procedures and a full range of aesthetic facial and body treatments. He also is medical director of EMET Medical Wellness, providing treatment, therapeutic protocols and wellness plans tailored completely to individual unique needs, backed by expert knowledge and cutting-edge science. To learn more about Avance Plastic Surgery Institute call 775-800-4444 or visit http://www.avanceplasticsurgery.com. For EMET Medical Wellness, please call 775.799.EMET(3638) or visit http://www.emetwell.com.

