Dr. Erez Dayan, Top Reno/Tahoe, NV, Plastic Surgeon, Presented Groundbreaking Study at Aesthetic Summit in Sardinia, Italy

Dr. Dayan is widely-known for his expertise in minimally invasive procedures and advanced aesthetic techniques.
RENO, Nev., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Erez Dayan, a Harvard-trained plastic and reconstructive surgeon, presented his cutting-edge study on evaluating perfusion and lymphatics using radiofrequency technology at the prestigious InMode Summit. The event took place from September 5th to 8th, 2024, in the breathtaking landscapes of Sardinia, Italy. Dr. Dayan's study focuses on the innovative use of radiofrequency technology to assess and enhance perfusion and lymphatic function, offering new insights and potential advancements in aesthetic and reconstructive procedures. His research provided valuable data that could revolutionize the way these treatments are performed, leading to improved patient outcomes. The InMode Summit is a premier event that brought together leading professionals in aesthetics, dermatology, gynecology, ophthalmology and plastic surgery from around the world. Set against the backdrop of the mesmerizing Italian coast, the summit was an unparalleled experience of professional enrichment and global networking. Attendees of the summit had the opportunity to engage in dynamic lectures, interactive workshops and thought-provoking discussions on emerging aesthetic trends and groundbreaking scientific insights. The event also featured the unveiling of new platforms and technologies, further solidifying InMode's position at the forefront of medical aesthetics.
Dr. Erez Dayan completed his training at the elite Harvard Plastic Surgery Program before going on to achieve a fellowship in aesthetic surgery at the world-class Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. Dr. Dayan is dedicated to achieving outstanding results, using the latest techniques and technology. He has focused much of his career on performing and researching minimally invasive procedures to provide patients with the outcomes they desire without traditional incisions and downtime. Dr. Dayan is constantly evolving and acquiring new, advanced technology and equipment from around the world to further his goal of optimizing patient outcomes. He has authored numerous peer-reviewed articles and has been a sought-after speaker at international conferences, sharing his knowledge and innovative approaches with the global medical community.
"Presenting at this Aesthetic Summit in Sardinia, Italy was a tremendous honor, and I am excited I shared my research on radiofrequency technology and its potential to transform aesthetic and reconstructive procedures.," says Dr. Erez Dayan.
More about Dr. Erez Dayan:
Dr. Dayan provides comprehensive aesthetic treatments for the face, breast and body. At his practice Avance Plastic Surgery Institute, which is located at located at 5588 Longley Lane in Reno, Nevada, Dr. Dayan offers cutting-edge technology, surgical procedures and a full range of aesthetic facial and body treatments. He also is medical director of EMET Medical Wellness, providing treatment, therapeutic protocols and wellness plans tailored completely to individual unique needs, backed by expert knowledge and cutting-edge science. To learn more about Avance Plastic Surgery Institute call 775-800-4444 or visit http://www.avanceplasticsurgery.com. For EMET Medical Wellness, please call 775.799.EMET(3638) or visit http://www.emetwell.com.
Media Contact
Dr. Erez Dayan, Avance Plastic Surgery Institute, 775-800-4444, [email protected], https://www.avanceplasticsurgery.com/
SOURCE Avance Plastic Surgery Institute
Share this article