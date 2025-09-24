Dr. Eric Berg Aligns with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Champion Transparency in Vaccine Science and Public Health

"The prevailing practice of comparing new vaccines against other active vaccines, rather than inert placebos, creates a misleading picture of safety. This approach can obscure potential adverse effects" Post this

His advocacy is further fueled by concerns over potential conflicts of interest within leading health organizations. Dr. Berg points to instances where entities like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) hold vaccine patents and receive royalties, suggesting a financial incentive that could compromise their objectivity in public health recommendations.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent environmental attorney and public health advocate, has been a vocal critic of the pharmaceutical industry and government health policies for decades. Dr. Berg praises Kennedy's unwavering commitment to accountability. "RFK Jr. has a proven track record of successfully challenging powerful corporations and fighting for the truth," Dr. Berg asserts. "His legal expertise and dedication to uncovering corruption are precisely what is needed to bring much-needed reform and integrity to our public health institutions."

The collaboration between Dr. Berg and Kennedy underscores a growing movement demanding a more open and honest dialogue about health interventions. Both individuals believe that informed consent, based on comprehensive and transparent scientific data, is paramount for individuals to make autonomous health decisions.

Dr. Berg Nutritionals is committed to empowering individuals with knowledge and resources to achieve optimal health through natural and holistic approaches. This alignment with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reinforces their shared mission to challenge conventional narratives and advocate for a health paradigm rooted in genuine scientific inquiry and public well-being.

About Dr. Eric Berg, D.C.:

Dr. Eric Berg, D.C., is a chiropractor, health educator, and best-selling author. He is the founder of the Berg Institute of Health & Wellness and is widely recognized for his expertise in ketogenic diets, intermittent fasting, and holistic health. Dr. Berg has educated millions worldwide through his popular YouTube channel and various publications.

Media Contact

Mike Brown, Dr. Berg Nutritionals, 1 703-354-7336, [email protected], https://www.drberg.com/

SOURCE Dr. Berg Nutritionals