Dr. Eric Berg and Dr. Berg Nutritionals Announce Milestones and New Health Initiatives

"The issue isn't that disease doesn't exist — it's that the real solution lies in creating a healthy body, not just treating symptoms." - Dr. Eric Berg Post this

Surging Digital Reach: Dr. Berg's YouTube channel surpassed 13 million subscribers, reflecting the worldwide hunger for accessible, science-based health advice. His website - https://www.drberg.com/ also attracts over one million unique monthly visitors, underscoring the impact of his online health resources.

"Make America Healthy Again" Initiative: The company rolled out a nationwide Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) campaign in 2024 to tackle the U.S. nutrition crisis. This wide-ranging initiative focuses on reshaping dietary guidelines, cutting ultra-processed foods, and promoting nutrient-dense eating for families.

Innovative Health Apps: Dr. Berg Nutritionals has introduced mobile tools to make healthy living easier. The Dr. Berg App consolidates his vast library of videos, podcasts, and articles, while the new Junk Food Meter app lets users scan barcodes to reveal hidden ingredients and get a "junk food score" for packaged foods– with 200 free scans provided per month for informed grocery shopping. Both apps are free and boast a 4.9 out of 5 user rating on the App Store.

Enhanced Customer Experience: In July 2025 , Dr. Berg Nutritionals partnered with Amazon to integrate Buy with Prime on its e-commerce site. Prime members can now purchase Dr. Berg's best-selling supplements (like Vitamin D3 & K2, Magnesium Glycinate, and Electrolyte Powder) with the familiar benefits of fast, free Prime delivery and easy returns, all while shopping directly on DrBerg.com.

Surpassing 13 Million Subscribers in the Pursuit of Better Health

Dr. Berg's educational outreach on YouTube continues to skyrocket. He recently exceeded 13.6 million subscribers on his channel, drawing tens of millions of views each month as people around the world tune in for actionable health knowledge. Renowned for breaking down complex health topics into practical advice, Dr. Berg has forged a deep connection with his global audience. "Reaching 11.5 million subscribers is more than a number—it's a signal that people are ready to take control of their health, seeking knowledge that is both deep in science and accessible in presentation," said Dr. Eric Berg, emphasizing that the growing viewership represents an empowering movement towards healthier living. Notably, over 80% of his YouTube views come from the platform recommending his content, a testament to its quality and relevance for viewers.

This surging digital presence goes hand-in-hand with increased traffic to Dr. Berg's comprehensive health website. The site now sees over one million unique visitors per month, who access keto diet guides - https://www.drberg.com/keto, recipes - https://www.drberg.com/recipes, success stories, and the latest research-backed tips. Dr. Berg's content library and weekly live Q&A sessions (streamed every Friday) have solidified his role as a leading voice in nutrition and wellness education.

"Make America Healthy Again" – A Nationwide Nutrition Initiative

Fuelled by this expanding audience, Dr. Berg Nutritionals has taken on a broader mission to address America's chronic health challenges. In early 2024, the company launched the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) campaign – a wide-ranging initiative to overhaul public health by drastically reducing consumption of ultra-processed foods and re-emphasizing whole, nutrient-dense foods. The MAHA movement aims to "reshape the food pyramid around nutrient-dense foods", as Dr. Berg explains, noting that "most teens get 68% of their calories from ultra-processed food—impacting health across all ages". By spotlighting the link between processed foods and diseases, MAHA seeks to educate families on smarter food choices through webinars, community outreach, and free online resources.

One cornerstone of MAHA is Dr. Berg's signature "Healthy Keto" lifestyle – a balanced approach to the ketogenic diet that prioritizes whole foods, essential healthy fats, and ample vegetables rather than just cutting carbs. Unlike conventional keto programs that may neglect micronutrients, Dr. Berg's Healthy Keto emphasizes high-quality nutrition and strategic supplementation to avoid deficiencies. His Keto Diet Blog offers practical tips on nutrient timing, reducing inflammation, and achieving metabolic health, helping readers implement lasting dietary changes. "We want to reshape how people eat in this country by putting real nutrition first," Dr. Berg said in outlining the campaign's vision.

Beyond education, Dr. Berg is literally getting his hands dirty to advance this cause. On his farm in West Virginia, he practices regenerative agriculture – restoring soil minerals and growing chemical-free, nutrient-dense crops and livestock. By demonstrating sustainable farming that produces healthier food, Dr. Berg is leading by example from the ground up. "From the classroom to the farm and the app to the dinner table, our vision is clear: help Americans eat smarter, live healthier, and reclaim their well-being — one informed decision at a time," he affirms.

Digital Tools Empowering Smarter Food Choices

As part of its innovative approach, Dr. Berg Nutritionals has expanded into mobile health technology. In late 2023, the company launched the Dr. Berg app, a one-stop hub that puts all of Dr. Berg's wellness content in users' pockets. Through this app, followers can watch hundreds of videos, listen to audio health tips, read articles and infographics, and even receive notifications of new content – making it easier than ever to stay informed on keto, intermittent fasting, and natural remedies. The app also offers exclusive discounts on Dr. Berg's vitamins and supplements for its users, bridging educational content with affordable solutions for healthier living.

Complementing the main app is the Dr. Berg Junk Food Meter, a new smartphone application that has quickly earned praise from health-conscious consumers. This free app allows shoppers to scan the barcode of any packaged food and instantly uncover hidden ingredients and additives. It generates a clear "Junk Food Score" from 1 to 10 that flags ultra-processed ingredients – such as refined sugars, starches, and seed oils – so users can tell at a glance how healthy or "junk" a product truly is. To help users make consistent progress, the app provides 200 free scans each month, letting families evaluate their pantry items or grocery finds without worry. "It's extremely easy to use. All you do is scan the barcode... and it tells you how much sugar, starch, and heavily processed seed oils are in it," one user wrote in a 5-star review, noting how the app highlights the most problematic ingredients. With a 4.9/5 star rating and thousands of downloads in its first months, the Junk Food Meter is empowering consumers to "spot harmful ingredients… right from your phone" and make informed choices every time they shop.

These digital tools are a natural extension of Dr. Berg's educational mission. "Powered by knowledge and research, this app helps you decode what's really in your food… and take control of your health – one label at a time," the company emphasizes. By combining instant information with actionable guidance, Dr. Berg Nutritionals leverages technology to turn grocery shopping and meal planning into opportunities for better health.

Partnership with Amazon's Buy with Prime for Fast, Seamless Service

In July 2025, Dr. Berg Nutritionals further enhanced its customer experience by partnering with Amazon on the Buy with Prime program. This integration brings the convenience and trust of Amazon's famed fulfillment network directly to the Dr. Berg online store. Customers shopping on DrBerg.com can now simply click the "Buy with Prime" button at checkout and enjoy fast, free Prime delivery on eligible Dr. Berg Nutritionals products, along with easy returns and 24/7 Amazon customer support. Prime members log in with their Amazon credentials, and Amazon handles the shipping logistics in the background – making it easier than ever to get health essentials delivered quickly.

"We're in the business of making health simple — and now, with Buy with Prime, getting your favorite supplements is simpler than ever," said Karl Canto, Vice President of E-commerce at Dr. Berg Nutritionals. "Our customers get their favorite supplements with Prime delivery speeds and the ease of shopping right on our site. It's convenience without compromise." Many of Dr. Berg's top-selling vitamins and supplements are already available through Buy with Prime, including the popular Vitamin D3 & K2 blend, Magnesium Glycinate capsules, Nutritional Yeast (vitamin B1) formula, and the electrolyte powder line. By embracing this direct-to-consumer innovation, Dr. Berg Nutritionals is removing friction from the purchasing process, allowing health-conscious shoppers to get what they need faster while enjoying the familiarity of the Prime experience. This strategic move not only improves customer satisfaction but also expands the reach of Dr. Berg's products to millions of Prime members seeking quality health supplements backed by a name they trust.

About Dr. Eric Berg and Dr. Berg Nutritionals

Dr. Eric Berg, D.C. is a renowned health educator, bestselling author, and former practitioner who has dedicated over 25 years to helping people achieve better health through nutrition. Often called "The Knowledge Doc," Dr. Berg pioneered the Healthy Keto® and intermittent fasting movement with a focus on making complex health concepts easy to understand. After working with over 40,000 patients and training thousands of healthcare providers, he shifted his focus to online education in 2008 to broaden his impact. Today, his YouTube channel and online community serve a global audience with science-backed advice on weight loss, nutrition, and natural wellness.

Dr. Berg Nutritionals, founded by Dr. Eric Berg, is a trusted provider of health supplements, educational tools, and wellness resources dedicated to "delivering real nutritional solutions" for individuals seeking better health. Based in Alexandria, Virginia, the company offers an extensive range of high-quality vitamins, minerals, and keto-friendly products formulated to support its followers' health journeys. With a strong commitment to innovation, education, and natural health practices, Dr. Berg Nutritionals combines traditional knowledge with modern technology – from regenerative farming projects to mobile apps – to empower people to take control of their well-being. Whether through its supplements, informative content, or initiatives like MAHA and UPFI, the company's mission remains clear: helping millions worldwide eat smarter, live healthier, and ultimately, Make America Healthy Again!

Media Contact

Mike Brown, Dr. Berg Nutritionals, 1 703-354-7336, [email protected], https://www.drberg.com/

SOURCE Dr. Berg Nutritionals